You Oughta Know! Diana Degarmo, Derek Klena, Wesley Taylor And More Join Broadway Sings Alanis

You oughta know that Broadway Sings Alanis has just added more stars to its lineup! Diana DeGarmo (Hair), Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton), Derek Klena (Anastasia), and Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants) will join the lineup for the next installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, Broadway Sings Alanis Morissette. Cast members from Broadway shows including Pretty Woman, Dear Evan Hansen, Once on this Island, and Waitress will sing completely new arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations of her music.

Also featured in the lineup are Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen), American Idol Season 7 Winner David Cook (Kinky Boots), Krystina Alabado (American Psycho), Crystal Monee Hall (Rent), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Jillian Mueller (Pretty Woman), Lauren Patten (Fun Home), Laurissa Romain (South Pacific), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots), Ben Thompson (Waitress), Stephanie Jean Umoh (Ragtime), and Ace Young (Grease).

The concert will give tribute to this emotional, soulful artist and her extensive repertoire, including "Ironic", "Hand in My Pocket", "You Outta Know", and "All I Really Want". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Alanis Morissette has sold over 75 million albums worldwide; her international debut album, Jagged Little Pill, became the second-best-selling album of the 1990s. She has won seven Grammy Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards. She has been dubbed by Rolling Stone as the "Queen of Alt-Rock Angst".

Broadway Sings Alanis, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Invisible Thread, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this iconic singer. Previous artists honored in the series include Adele, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, The Beatles, and most recently Kelly Clarkson. More information about the series can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit http://highlineballroom.com. Highline Ballroom is located at 431 W 16th Street. Tickets are $30 or $20 with a student ID (at the door only). VIP tickets are also available for $65. All seats are first come, first served, in which there is a $10 minimum. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.

The Highline Ballroom is a 700-capacity standing, 400-capacity fully seated venue located in the heart of Chelsea. Long known as the artistic heart of New York replete with its artist lofts, gallery spaces and charm, the Chelsea neighborhood was the perfect location choice for the space. Nestled beneath the High Line, a 1.45-mile-long elevated public space complete with landscaping and viewing outposts that runs through the West Side neighborhoods, the Ballroom boasts a state-of-the art sound and light system, a balcony, seated wings and a variety of floor setups. The venue's pristine production quality allows for superstar stadium acts to play a more intimate show for their fans without compromising the level of sound or performance. Marquee artists from Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Carlos Santana to Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Amy Winehouse have all been swayed by the unique ambiance of the Highline Ballroom.







