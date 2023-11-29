Yannick Nézet-Séguin to Lead NYO-USA All-Stars with Daniil Trifonov

On Thursday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m., conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead NYO-USA All-Stars, an all-star ensemble made up of alums from Carnegie Hall’s acclaimed National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The program for this special concert includes Shostakovich’s rarely heard, monumental Symphony No. 7, "Leningrad" and Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, featuring pianist Daniil Trifonov as soloist. In this performance, audiences will experience an orchestra made up of exceptional young professional musicians who previously took part in the Hall’s NYO-USA over its first 10 years.



Each summer, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute brings together the finest young musicians from across the country (ages 16–19) to form NYO-USA. Following a comprehensive audition process and a training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York, with faculty made up of principal players from top professional US orchestras, these remarkable teenagers perform at Carnegie Hall and embark on a tour to some of the great music capitals of the world, serving as America’s music ambassadors. Since its founding in 2013, more than 100 alums of NYO-USA have joined major orchestras and ensembles around the world including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, The MET Orchestra, the Royal Danish Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, the Houston Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, and more.



About the Artists

Yannick Nézet-Séguin is currently in his 12th season with The Philadelphia Orchestra, serving as music and artistic director. Yannick has established himself as a musical leader of the highest caliber and one of the most thrilling and sought-after talents of his generation. He became the third music director of New York’s Metropolitan Opera in 2018. In addition, he has been artistic director and principal conductor of Montreal’s Orchestre Métropolitain since 2000. In 2017, he became an honorary member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe. He served as music director of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra from 2008 to 2018 (he is now honorary conductor) and was principal guest conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra from 2008 to 2014. He has made wildly successful appearances with the world’s most revered ensembles and at many of the leading opera houses.



Among Yannick’s honors are an appointment as Companion of the Order of Canada; Companion to the Order of Arts and Letters of Quebec; an Officer of the Order of Quebec; an Officer of the Order of Montreal; an Officier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres; Musical America’s 2016 Artist of the Year; ECHO KLASSIK’s 2014 Conductor of the Year; a Royal Philharmonic Society Award; Canada’s National Arts Centre Award; the Prix Denise-Pelletier; the Oskar Morawetz Award; and honorary doctorates from the University of Quebec, the Curtis Institute of Music, Westminster Choir College of Rider University, McGill University, the University of Montreal, the University of Pennsylvania, Laval University, and Drexel University.



Grammy Award–winning pianist Daniil Trifonov is a solo artist, champion of the concerto repertoire, chamber and vocal collaborator, and composer. He won the Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Solo Album of 2018 with Transcendental, the Liszt collection that marked his third title as an exclusive Deutsche Grammophon artist. Mr. Trifonov undertakes major engagements on three continents in the 2023–2024 season. He performs Brahms’s First Piano Concerto with The Cleveland Orchestra; Brahms’s Second with the Los Angeles Philharmonic; Robert Schumann’s Concerto with the New York Philharmonic; Mozart’s “Jeunehomme” Concerto at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and other venues with the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra; Chopin’s First Concerto with the Orchestre de Paris; Mason Bates’s Concerto—a work composed for him—with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, and Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin; and Gershwin and Rachmaninoff concertos with The Philadelphia Orchestra at home and on a European tour. In recital, he tours to Europe with cellist Gautier Capuçon and takes a new solo program to cities ranging from Vienna, Barcelona, and Milan to Boston, San Francisco, and New York.



During the 2010–2011 season, Mr. Trifonov won medals at three of the music world’s most prestigious competitions: third prize in Warsaw’s Chopin International Piano Competition, first prize in Tel Aviv’s Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition, and both first prize and Grand Prix in Moscow’s International Tchaikovsky Competition. He studied with Sergei Babayan at the Cleveland Institute of Music.



Each summer, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute brings together the finest young musicians from across the country (ages 16–19) to form the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA). Following a comprehensive audition process and a training residency with top-notch faculty, these remarkable teenagers perform at Carnegie Hall and embark on a tour to some of the great music capitals of the world, serving as America’s music ambassadors. Following annual concerts at Carnegie Hall, NYO-USA has toured Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Since 2013, the orchestra has been invited to perform at leading international festivals and on landmark stages around the world, including the BBC Proms in London, National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Lotte Hall in Seoul, Lucerne Festival, and Teatro Mayor in Bogota, among many others. In the more than ten years since the ensemble’s creation, NYO-USA has worked with extraordinary conductors and guest artists, including Marin Alsop, Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Sir Andrew Davis, Joyce DiDonato, Daniel Harding, Sir Antonio Pappano, Carlos Miguel Prieto, David Robertson, Gil Shaham, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Alisa Weilerstein. NYO-USA is one of Carnegie Hall’s three acclaimed national youth ensembles, which also includes NYO2 for outstanding classical musicians (ages 14–17), and NYO Jazz for the nation’s finest jazz instrumentalists (ages 16–19).





Program Information

Thursday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m.

NYO-USA ALL-STARS

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor

Daniil Trifonov, Piano



GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 7, "Leningrad"



Lead Donors: Hope and Robert F. Smith, The Kovner Foundation, and Beatrice Santo Domingo.



Global Ambassadors: Michael ByungJu Kim and Kyung Ah Park, Hope and Robert F. Smith, and Maggie and Richard Tsai.



Major funding has been provided by Mercedes T. Bass, Ronald E. Blaylock and Petra Pope, Lorraine Buch Fund for Young Artists, Estate of Joan Eliasoph, Clive and Anya Gillinson, The Carl Jacobs Foundation, Melanie and Jean E. Salata, JMCMRJ Sorrell Foundation, and United Airlines, Airline Partner to the National Youth Ensembles.



Additional funding has been provided by the Alphadyne Foundation, Sarah Arison, The Jack Benny Family Foundation, Mary Anne Huntsman Morgan and The Huntsman Foundation, IAC, Stella and Robert Jones, Martha and Robert Lipp, Beth and Joshua Nash, The Netherland-America Foundation, The Morton H. Meyerson Family Foundation, and David S. Winter.



Founder Patrons: Blavatnik Family Foundation; Nicola and Beatrice Bulgari; The Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation; Marina Kellen French and the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation; The Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Family Foundation; Ronald O. Perelman; Robertson Foundation; Beatrice Santo Domingo; Hope and Robert F. Smith; Sarah Billinghurst Solomon and Howard Solomon; and Joan and Sanford I. Weill and the Weill Family Foundation.

Ticket Information

Tickets, priced $29–$95, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, Click Here.

For all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit Click Here. Artists, programs, dates, and prices are subject to change.