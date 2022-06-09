Yannick Nézet-Séguin And The Met Orchestra Return To Carnegie Hall, June 15 & 16

The MET Orchestra returns to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage for the first time since June 2019, performing two concerts under the baton of Music Director and Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, both showcasing internationally acclaimed vocalists who have been featured on The Metropolitan Opera stage.



Next Wednesday, June 15 at 8:00 p.m., soprano Christine Goerke, tenor Brandon Jovanovich in his Carnegie Hall debut, and bass-baritone Eric Owens are featured soloists in Act I of Wagner's Die Walküre. The performance also includes Richard Strauss's Don Juan and Missy Mazzoli's Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres). Mazzoli describes the work as "music in the shape of a solar system, a collection of rococo loops that twist around each other within a larger orbit" with loops of sound twisting and spinning about each other as beautiful melodies float above the sound of a musical drone.



Maestro Nézet-Séguin and orchestra return the following evening, Thursday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m., with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato on an all-Berlioz program including "Chers Tyriens", "Chasse royale et orage", and Air: "Adieu, fière cité" from his grand opera Les Troyens; as well as Le corsaire Overture; and the composer's beloved Symphonie fantastique.



Yannick Nézet-Séguin became the third music director in the history of New York's Metropolitan Opera in August 2018. He is currently in his tenth season as music director of The Philadelphia Orchestra and will lead the ensemble through at least the 2025-2026 season. Additionally, he consolidates his professional activity around two of the world's pre-eminent artistic organizations, concentrating and honing his musical future.



Mr. Nézet-Séguin made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2012, leading The Philadelphia Orchestra in his inaugural season as music director and has since made regular appearances at the Hall, including as a Perspectives artist in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons. He has been artistic director and principal conductor of Montreal's Orchestre Métropolitain since 2000 and, in 2017, became the third-ever honorary member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe. He is honorary conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, where he was chief conductor from 2008 to 2018, and enjoys close collaborations with leading orchestras as one of the most sought-after conductors in the world.



A native of Montreal, Mr. Nézet-Séguin studied piano, conducting, composition, and chamber music at the Conservatoire de musique du Québec and continued his studies with renowned conductor Carlo Maria Giulini; he also studied choral conducting with Joseph Flummerfelt at Westminster Choir College. Among his honors are an appointment as Companion of the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest civilian honors; Musical America's 2016 Artist of the Year; and honorary doctorates from the Université du Québec, Curtis Institute of Music, Westminster Choir College, McGill University, University of Pennsylvania, and Laval University.



The MET Orchestra is today regarded as one of the world's finest orchestras. From the time of the company's inception in 1883, the ensemble has worked with leading conductors in both opera and concert performances and has developed into an orchestra of enormous technical polish and style. The orchestra made its debut at Carnegie Hall in 1894 and has since performed at the Hall more than 90 times.



Looking ahead to next season, The MET Orchestra returns for three concerts in 2023. The first program in February 2023 conducted by Daniele Rustioni in his Carnegie Hall debut, includes music by Bartók and Stravinsky, plus Mussorgsky's Songs and Dances of Death featuring bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green. In June, Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for two concerts. He leads Brahms's Ein deutsches Requiem, Op. 45, with soprano Nadine Sierra, baritone Quinn Kelsey, and The Metropolitan Opera Chorus. The following week, they perform Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, the world premiere of Matthew Aucoin's Lear Sketches, Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, and Verdi's Otello, Act IV, featuring soprano Renée Fleming and tenor Russell Thomas.



Program Information



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE MET ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Christine Goerke, Soprano

Brandon Jovanovich, Tenor

Eric Owens, Bass-Baritone



R. STRAUSS Don Juan

MISSY MAZZOLI Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)

WAGNER Die Walküre, Act I

________________________



Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE MET ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Joyce DiDonato, Mezzo-Soprano



ALL-BERLIOZ PROGRAM

Le corsaire Overture

"Chers Tyriens" from Les Troyens

"Chasse royale et orage" from Les Troyens

Air: "Adieu, fière cité" from Les Troyens

Symphonie fantastique



Tickets, priced at $50-$165, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



For Carnegie Hall Corporation presentations taking place in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Weil Music Institute and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.



In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.



Please note: to support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, all artists, visitors, and staff will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to enter Carnegie Hall. While inside Carnegie Hall, all guests must wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth except when eating or drinking in designated areas.