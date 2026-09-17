YES TO THE UNKNOWN: AN EVENING WITH GLORIA STEINEM Released on Audible
The recording features Steinem in conversation with Amy Richards at the theater in Manhattan.
Yes to the Unknown: An Evening with Gloria Steinem, featuring feminist writer and activist Gloria Steinem's final public appearance in an intimate salon conversation, has been released exclusively from Audible. Recorded live at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, Steinem joined author, television producer, and friend Amy Richards on July 14 and July 16, 2026, for two evenings of conversation on Steinem's career in journalism and personal life. Check out photos here.
Both evenings featured special guests including Keri Russell, Veronica Chambers, Erin Grau, Mariska Hargitay [in voice only], Unjin Lee, Danielle Robay, Keri Russell, Alice Walker [in voice only] and Emma Watson [in voice only]. Following Steinem's recent passing, this special live recording honors and celebrates her extraordinary continued legacy, inviting listeners across the globe to experience personal reflections in her own voice.
In a June 2026 press release announcing the events for Yes to the Unknown ahead of her appearances, Gloria Steinem said: 'Stories are a way of making sense of our lives, and sharing them in community is how we discover we're not alone. All stories shared will come back to the same question: how do we take what we've learned and use it to build the world we want? Writing and books are my main passion, but books capture time past, only plays can capture time present.'
Gloria Steinem has exposed injustice, challenged the powerful, and shaped conversations that have changed our world-and continue to. This salon features pivotal moments from her remarkable life. From love and loss to politics and pop culture, Steinem reflects with her trademark empathy, humor, curiosity, and candor, welcoming listeners into a warm and deeply personal conversation drawing from different chapters of her life.
Learn more at www.AudibleTheater.com.
Photo Credit: Justin Vierling
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...