YES TO THE UNKNOWN: AN EVENING WITH GLORIA STEINEM Released on Audible

Yes to the Unknown: An Evening with Gloria Steinem, featuring feminist writer and activist Gloria Steinem's final public appearance in an intimate salon conversation, has been released exclusively from Audible. Recorded live at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, Steinem joined author, television producer, and friend Amy Richards on July 14 and July 16, 2026, for two evenings of conversation on Steinem's career in journalism and personal life. Check out photos here.

Both evenings featured special guests including Keri Russell, Veronica Chambers, Erin Grau, Mariska Hargitay [in voice only], Unjin Lee, Danielle Robay, Keri Russell, Alice Walker [in voice only] and Emma Watson [in voice only]. Following Steinem's recent passing, this special live recording honors and celebrates her extraordinary continued legacy, inviting listeners across the globe to experience personal reflections in her own voice.

In a June 2026 press release announcing the events for Yes to the Unknown ahead of her appearances, Gloria Steinem said: 'Stories are a way of making sense of our lives, and sharing them in community is how we discover we're not alone. All stories shared will come back to the same question: how do we take what we've learned and use it to build the world we want? Writing and books are my main passion, but books capture time past, only plays can capture time present.'

Gloria Steinem has exposed injustice, challenged the powerful, and shaped conversations that have changed our world-and continue to. This salon features pivotal moments from her remarkable life. From love and loss to politics and pop culture, Steinem reflects with her trademark empathy, humor, curiosity, and candor, welcoming listeners into a warm and deeply personal conversation drawing from different chapters of her life.

Learn more at www.AudibleTheater.com.



Photo Credit: Justin Vierling

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 14 Hrs 32 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming