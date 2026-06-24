YES TO THE UNKNOWN: A NIGHT WITH GLORIA STEINEM Will Come to the Minetta Lane Theatre

Audible Theater will present Yes to the Unknown: A Night with Gloria Steinem live at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre for two nights only this July. Steinem will appear on Tuesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 16 alongside author, television producer, and friend Amy Richards for a night of conversation and reflection on Steinem's career in journalism, personal life, and extraordinary continued legacy. Both events begin at 7PM.

Joining Audible's catalog of live recordings from the Minetta Lane, Yes to the Unknown will be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Gloria Steinem said, "Stories are a way of making sense of our lives, and sharing them in community is how we discover we're not alone. Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre is exactly the kind of intimate space where we can gather, listen deeply, and speak honestly. Each of these evenings will explore different themes from my life. All stories shared will come back to the same question: how do we take what we've learned and use it to build the world we want? Writing and books are my main passion, but books capture time past, only plays can capture time present.”

Kate Navin, Audible Head of Creative Development for North America, said, “Gloria Steinem is a transformative voice in the women's rights movement, a leader whose courage and vision reshaped the course of history and continue to inspire generations. Welcoming her to the Minetta Lane for two special evenings is a rare privilege. In the salon-style setting our intimate theater allows, audiences will have the unique opportunity to engage with Gloria's wisdom, humor, and grace up close. Recording these conversations for Audible ensures her stories and insights continue to reach and inspire listeners for years to come.”

She's challenged the powerful, exposed injustice, and helped shape conversations that continue today, but this isn't a lecture — it's a salon. Presented across two distinct evenings, Gloria Steinem will draw on pivotal moments from her remarkable life to spark conversations about the world we live in today. From love and loss to politics and pop culture, she'll reflect with her trademark empathy, humor, curiosity, and candor, inviting audiences into a warm and deeply personal conversation. Drawing from different chapters of Steinem's career, the two evenings will explore distinct themes and questions, making each conversation a truly unique experience.

ABOUT Gloria Steinem

Gloria Steinem is a writer, political activist, and feminist organizer. She was a founder of New York and Ms. magazines, and is the author of An Unexpected Life, The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off, My Life on the Road, Moving Beyond Words, Revolution from Within, and Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions, in addition to many collections and essays. She co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus, the Ms. Foundation for Women, the Free to Be Foundation, and the Women's Media Center in the United States. As links to other countries, she helped found Equality Now, Donor Direct Action, and Direct Impact Africa. For her writing, Steinem has received the Penney-Missouri Journalism Award, the Front Page and Clarion awards, the National Magazine Award, the Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Society of Writers Award from the United Nations, and the University of Missouri School of Journalism Award for Distinguished Service in Journalism. In 1993, her concern with child abuse led her to co-produce an Emmy Award–winning TV documentary for HBO, Multiple Personalities: The Search for Deadly Memories. She and Amy Richards co-produced an Emmy nominated series of eight documentaries on violence against women around the world for VICELAND in 2016. She is the subject of Julie Taymor's biopic, The Glorias, released in Fall 2020 and was featured in Dear Ms., released on HBO in 2025. Among many tributes and honors for her activism, in 2013 she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama and in 2019, she received the Freedom Award from the National Civil Rights Museum. For her boundless commitment to feminism, and for including all voices in the name of equality, Gloria was the 2021 recipient of the Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities. Gloria's home is the heart of Gloria's Foundation and has been renowned as a magnetic and life-changing center for feminists and activist thinkers from around the world

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