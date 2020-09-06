YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
Yellow Rose is the winner of multiple awards at the Asian American International Film Festival and Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film stars Tony Award Nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Tony Award Winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga (Once on this Island, Miss Saigon), Princess Punzalan (Mula Sa Puso), Dale Watson (Friday Night Lights), Gustavo Gomez (The Walking Dead), Libby Villari (Boyhood), and Liam Booth (Ghosts Never Sleep).
Rose, (Noblezada), an undocumented Filipina, dreams of one day leaving her small Texas town to pursue her COUNTRY MUSIC dreams. Her world is shattered when her mom (Princess Punzalan) is suddenly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rose, facing this new realty, is forced to flee the scene, leaving behind the only life she knows, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery as she searches for a new home in the honky-tonk world of Austin, Texas.
Watch the trailer below!
