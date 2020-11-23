YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada & Lea Salonga, Available Digitally Dec. 22

"Yellow Rose," starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, will be available to own digitally December 22nd! You can buy it on DVD and Blu-Ray January 5th.

In the film, a Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has ever known.



Directed by Diane Paragas, "Yellow Rose" stars Grammy®-winner and two-time Tony Award® nominee Eva Noblezada (Broadway's Hadestown and Miss Saigon) in her feature film debut, award-winning country music artist Dale Watson, Princess Punzalan (Mula sa puso) and Tony Award®-winner and Grammy®-nominee Lea Salonga (Mulan, Aladdin).

The two actresses, who each played Kim in Miss Saigon in its original production and revival, sing on the soundtrack, which is available below.

Salonga's Broadway credits also include Allegiance, Les Miserables, Flower Drum Song. International: Fun Home, Cats, Cinderella, God of Carnage. In film and television, she played the singing voices of Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and appeared on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Les Miserables for PBS (10th and 25th Anniversary concerts), and "Hey, Mr. Producer."

Eva Noblezada most recently appeared on Broadway in "Hadestown." In 2017, Noblezada starred on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh's epic revival of Miss Saigon, receiving a Tony nomination at age 21. She also played Eponine in the West End revival of the legendary musical, Les Miserables.

Noblezada was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in New York City. Rubin introduced her to Mackintosh and director Laurence Connor, who chose her to star for two years in their long-awaited hit 2014 West End revival of Miss Saigon.

