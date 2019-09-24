World Premiere Performance By Joe Lovano Universal Jazz Ensemble Comes To The Appel Room

On October 18-19 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., in Jazz at Lincoln Center's The Appel Room, Joe Lovano- tenor titan, and one of the world's best saxophonists - will debut the Joe Lovano Universal Jazz Ensemble, an all-star octet of innovators and free thinkers who span generations and move fluidly across genres. The Appel Room in Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, is located on Broadway at 60thStreet in New York City. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit jazz.org.

Jazz at Lincoln Center proudly presents the world premiere performance by the Joe Lovano Universal Jazz Ensemble, designed "to create the music inside the music, always following the sound, wherever it takes us," says Lovano. As with so many of his projects, he has assembled a never-before-heard combination of creative artists: pianist Kenny Werner, bassist John Patitucci, drummers Andrew Cyrilleand Tyshawn Sorey, guitaristLiberty Ellman, trumpeter Graham Haynes and vocalist Judi Silvano- each a respected composer, and bandleader, and performer embodying the many expressions of jazz.

The Appel Room ticket prices are $65 and up, dependent upon seating section. All single tickets can be purchased through jazz.org 24 hours a day or through CenterCharge at 212-721-6500, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office, located on Broadway at 60th Street, ground floor. Note: Hot Seats - $10 seats for each Rose Theater performance (excluding Jazz for Young People concerts and other performances as specified) and select performances in The Appel Room - are available for purchase by the general public on the Wednesday prior to each performance. Tickets are subject to availability; please call 212-258-9800 for available Hot Seats performance dates.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You