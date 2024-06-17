Video: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Talk THE LAST FIVE YEARS: 'It's Gonna Be a Crazy Journey'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Monday morning, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren stopped by Good Morning America to discuss the newly announced Broadway production of The Last Five Years.

Following Sunday's announcement of the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown's musical, both stars served as presenters for the 77th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday evening.

"It was incredible. It's always a beautiful night to celebrate Broadway and all the work that everyone's done... it was really special to be there," Warren said.

Jonas revealed that The Last Five Years is a show he has loved "for a very long time... I was in Beauty and the Beast as Chip the teacup when I was nine, and all my adult castmates were obsessed with this cast album when it was first in its production Off-Broadway."

He says he wore out his own copy of the cast album and working with Warren is a "dream come true...Obviously, we are trying to bring something special and different to this show that is so beloved. [I] couldn't be more excited to be working with this incredible team: Jason Robert Brown, our composer, and Whitney White directing us in this...It's going to be a crazy journey, but we're excited."

Warren admired the show for Brown's score, whom she calls "one of the greatest songwriters of our time." She says it's "about time" to bring the character of Cathy to Broadway.

Watch the full interview!

This bold, brand-new production, directed by 2024 Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on Broadway in Spring 2025.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. With an "extraordinary and jubilant" (Chicago Tribune) score, the musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.

More information including theater, opening night and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.