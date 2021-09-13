World Premiere Of Miro Magloire's MUSIK Begins This Weekend at Mark Morris Dance Center

Miro Magloire announces the world premiere of his Musik, a major new work that integrates ballet, song, and chamber music, performed by four dancers and four singers who share the stage for the full 60-minute performance, set to rarely heard orchestral and vocal selections by Beethoven and Brahms. Performances September 16 & 17, 7:30 PM, at the Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn NY.

Musik is dedicated to the memory of Willy Burmann, teacher and mentor to Magloire and New Chamber Ballet's dancers past and present. Mr. Burmann passed away in March of 2020.

The work is a highly personal one for Miro, who calls it "a long overdue love letter to the art form that first enchanted me as a child.

The title's German spelling is a nod to the evening's two composers, Beethoven and Brahms," adding that even lovers of their music will "be surprised at the power of their rarely heard a-cappella works that we've unearthed for this evening."

"Musik," which could be considered a "double quartet" for dancers and singers, has been choreographed in Magloire's signature, in-the-round style with the audience seated on all sides of the stage.

Miro Magloire, known for his exceptional musicianship, began his career as a composer in his native Germany, studying with Mauricio Kagel before moving to New York to pursue his dance training. His most influential teachers in New York have been Kazuko Hirabayashi, Peff Modelski, and Wilhelm Burmann. Miro has created over 80 ballets for his New Chamber Ballet.

Learn more at www.newchamberballet.com.