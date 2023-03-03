World Premiere Musical ON CEDAR STREET & More Set for Berkshire Theatre Group 2023 Summer Season

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced BTG's Full 2023 Summer Season, plus select casting.

The Summer 2023 Season will include Million Dollar Quartet, a three-time Tony Award-nominated once-in-a-lifetime musical evening back by popular demand with some of the same cast as 2017; THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION, a special encore performance of the beloved musical that is as beautiful and spirited as the original; On Cedar Street, a World Premiere Musical about second chances in life and love; two-time Tony Award nominated actor, Kate Baldwin, joins the cast of What the Constitution Means to Me, a boundary-breaking play co-produced with WAM Theatre that breathes new life into The Constitution; Rebecca Brooksher and David Adkins join the cast of Photograph 51, an intriguing portrait of the race to discover the mysteries of the DNA double helix; and The Smile of Her, a World Premiere Play written and performed by Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards winner Christine Lahti.

This season will also feature Disney's Moana JR., adapted from the original Oscar Award-winning movie and featuring youth actors from all over Berkshire County; The Accidental Hero, a multimedia presentation of a grandson telling the story how his soldier grandfather liberated a Czech village during WWII; as well as, a staged reading in collaboration with Roundabout Theatre Company of Noah Diaz's new play, The Swindlers.

At The Colonial Theatre

Based on a true story, the three-time Tony Award-nominated once-in-a-lifetime musical evening, Million Dollar Quartet, brings you into the recording studio with icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins one night in December 1956 when the four icons came together for a monumental night of music. Director Greg Santos commented, "The super talents that make up our Company of Million Dollar Quartet will have you standing and applauding and yelling like you're at the most amazing rock n' roll concert you've ever attended!"



A special encore presentation of the beloved musical, THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION, is as beautiful and spirited as the original. The Secret Garden, an enchanting classic piece of children's literature of hope and perseverance, is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman. Director Katie Birenboim says, "I am so excited to be bringing The Secret Garden to the Berkshires. I have loved the story since I was a child: I would watch the 1993 Maggie Smith/Francis Ford Coppola version over and over again anytime my parents were out. As an only child, too, and something of a precocious reader, I was obsessed with Frances Hodgson Burnett's vivid portrayal of childhood in all of its extremes. As someone who has spent most of her adulthood, now, obsessed with the late, great Lucy Simon's lush and eclectic score, I couldn't be more thrilled to bring the musical to life on the Colonial stage. What's more, as we continue to recover from the global pandemic, particularly in the theatre community, I can't imagine a more appropriate story than one about regeneration and the beauty that can be revealed when you least expect it."

The Accidental Hero, a multi-media one-man show about a WWII American officer, Matt Konop, who miraculously liberated the Czech villages of his grandparents. Konop left the farm in Wisconsin to pursue his dreams and ended up discovering his identity. Patrick Dewane, Konop's grandson, has turned a long-lost manuscript into a live performance that has thrilled tens of thousands.

At The Unicorn Theatre

This season at The Unicorn Theatre, BTG is presenting a formidable roster of female playwrights who have found inspiration in subjects such as the Constitution, the scientific race for greatness and finding hope and equity despite growing up within the 1950s patriarchy. The Unicorn season will be capped off with the beautiful and funny World Premiere Musical On Cedar Street about the search for happiness and making families whole by the powerhouse team of playwright Emily Mann, composers Carmel Dean and the late Lucy Simon, lyricist Susan Birkenhead and director Susan H. Schulman.

Adapted from Kent Haruf's novel, Our Souls at Night, the World Premiere Musical, On Cedar Street, tells the joyful and inspiring story of a man and a woman who, in advanced age, come together in a search for happiness and family. Director Susan H. Schulman reflects, "On Cedar Street is a multigenerational story of redemption and unconditional love. This poetic and melodic musical illuminates the lives of a small group of neighbors in a Colorado town during a devastating drought and how the forces of nature evoke the ghosts of the past. Forced to confront these ghosts, our characters find redemption, forgiveness and an ability to embrace relationships newly formed and reimagined; relationships not just with each other but with animals and their environment."

Two-time Tony Award nominated actor, Kate Baldwin, joins the cast of playwright Heidi Schrek's boundary-breaking play, What the Constitution Means to Me, which breathes new life into the Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Kristen van Ginhoven, who will direct this co-production with WAM Theatre, connected to the play as an activist and as a former speech and debate coach for the International High School in Brussels, Belgium. "As an artist, activist, and human, I find myself yearning for more collaboration, accountability, and engagement." van Ginhoven explained, "This play answers that call with humor, intelligence and poignancy. I look forward to using my past experience as a speech and debate coach while having the privilege and joy of directing this co-production."

Rebecca Brooksher and David Adkins join the cast of Photograph 51, an intriguing portrait of British scientist Rosalind Franklin and her often overlooked role in the discovery of DNA's double helix structure. Director David Auburn said of the play, "Postwar England. In a small lab at Cambridge, the brilliant and iconoclastic scientist Rosalind Franklin plays a critical role in the discovery of the structure of DNA. But will her contribution be obscured by history and the scientific establishment? Anna Ziegler's dazzling play takes us on a riveting intellectual and emotional adventure, and I'm thrilled to be directing a stellar cast led by BTG favorites Rebecca Brooksher and David Adkins."

The World Premiere Play, The Smile of Her, written and performed by Christine Lahti workshopped as Beacon in 2022 at BTG's Unicorn Theatre, is a story of growing up in the 1950s amid The Patriarchy on steroids and how it affected her family. Director Robert H. Egan comments, "It is a privilege to collaborate with Christine Lahti on this brave, inspiring and uplifting play woven out of the fabric of her true life experiences. This is her real life journey navigating the challenges of both family and career in the midst of a world that does not always embrace young girls and women with fairness, empathy and love. Christine's play is a beacon of light on how to create a more just, equitable and caring world for all of us."

The Swindlers, a staged reading in collaboration with Roundabout Theatre Company, is a "memory farce" loosely inspired by the real-life exploits of playwright Noah Diaz's mother and grandfather. Diaz, who The New York Times called one of four "theater artists to watch," remarked, "'Write the story you want to read' is a common refrain for authors and it's a belief I enthusiastically subscribe to as a playwright. Written early in the pandemic, at a time when I needed comedy the most, this is exactly the play I wanted to see onstage: one of great humor, adventure, and reconciliation. That it happened to be inspired by the real-life FBI pursuit of my grandfather was simply a cherry on top. I'm excited to welcome BTG into the world of The Swindlers, if even for a day, with my longtime friend and collaborator, Kat Yen."

BTG PLAYS! Year Round Education Programs

at The Colonial Theatre

Disney's Moana JR. is a thrilling and heart-warming coming-of-age story that follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Featuring over 40 Berkshire County elementary, middle and high school students with direction by Kathy Jo Grover and choreography by Joseph Poulson and including all the beloved songs from the film, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us. Grover says, "I'm really so very thrilled to be bringing our younger actors back onto the big stage at the Colonial again. To bring them back for this show, which is a celebration of the culture of the part of our world called Oceania and the rich history there, is truly exciting. The deep respect for the planet and particularly the ocean that permeates the story are deeply meaningful for all of us given the climate issues we face. At its heart there is a very human truth that we all have moments of both confidence and doubt, and these characters always manage to lift one another when the doubt sneaks in."

Coming Soon

Stay tuned for full casting announcements, plus BTG's fall and winter announcement, including the return of A Christmas Carol to its original stage at The Unicorn Theatre from December 8 through 23. If you'd like to bring a group, plan now!

Save the Dates

Saturday, July 22 join us for the First Annual David Grover Scholarship Concert featuring Michael Fabrizio at Balderdash Wine Cellars. Proceeds benefit BTG Plays! year round education programs and summer camps.



Hershey Felder returns this fall with live concerts at The Colonial Theatre from Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10 and a special event planned for Sunday, September 10.

Guest Presentation

Berkshire Opera Company will be renting The Colonial Theatre from August 26 through September 1 for their presentation of La Bohème.

Season Discounts & Ticket Information



BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included). This discount does not apply to performances of What the Constitution Means to Me.

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes two tickets to the majority of BTG's shows at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Berkshire Resident

Full-time Berkshire residents receive a 25% discount on show tickets to any BTG produced show. Limit two tickets per patron per performance. Exclusions include previews, openings, special events and Saturday evening performances. Tickets must be purchased by phone or in person at our box office. A valid Berkshire County driver's license is required when picking up tickets. This offer cannot be combined with any other discount. This discount does not apply to performances of What the Constitution Means to Me.

Massachusetts Teachers Association

Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) members are eligible for a discount of 20% off orders to any BTG show. Education is a core value of BTG, and we appreciate those who are doing the work in our community. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office. This discount does not apply to performances of What the Constitution Means to Me.



AAA

AAA members are eligible for 10% off on orders to any BTG show. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office. This discount does not apply to performances of What the Constitution Means to Me.

Mask Requirement for Select Performances at The Unicorn Theatre

At The Unicorn Theatre, Wednesday 2pm matinees are mask required performances. For What the Constitution Means to Me, the mask required performances are the Saturday 2pm matinees.



Tickets for these exciting summer season productions will be on sale Friday, March 3 at 12pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.



The box office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain.

BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

BTG's Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (The Unicorn Theatre) Stockbridge, MA.



2023 SUMMER SEASON

At The Colonial Theatre

Million Dollar Quartet

book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux

inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins

direction and choreography by Greg Santos

musical direction by Colin Summers



at The Colonial Theatre



Previews: Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm and Wednesday, June 28 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Thursday, June 29 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, July 16 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: $60

Tickets: $75; Teen (12-17) $38; Premium Seats $125

ABOUT:

Back by popular demand and with some of the same cast members as the last time it played at The Unicorn Theatre in 2017, this three-time Tony Award-nominated once-in-a-lifetime musical evening brings audiences into the recording studio with icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Based on a true story and set on December 4, 1956, Million Dollar Quartet follows the tale of these four legendary musicians as they come together for one monumental night of music at Sun Records in Memphis. This smash-hit musical includes classic tunes such as: "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Hound Dog," and more.

This production will feature Zach Cossman as Sam Phillips, Sean McGibbon as Jerry Lee Lewis, Kroy Presley as Jay Perkins, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Trey Snyder as Fluke, Colin Summers as Carl Perkins, Alesandro Viviano as Elvis Presley and Emma Wilcox as Dyanne.

The creative team of Million Dollar Quartet consists of direction and choreography by Greg Santos, music direction by Colin Summers, scenic design by Baron Pugh, costume design by Arthur Oliver, lighting design by José Santiago, sound design by Nathan Leigh and stage management by Sarah Kelso.



At The Colonial Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION

by Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon

direction by Katie Birenboim



at The Colonial Theatre



Performance Dates: Saturday, July 29 at 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, July 30 at 2pm

Tickets: Adult: $25; Children/Teen (6-17): $15



ABOUT:

This special encore presentation of the beloved musical The Secret Garden is as beautiful and spirited as the original.

This enchanting classic piece of children's literature of hope and perseverance is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman. Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.



At The Colonial Theatre

The Accidental Hero

written and performed by Patrick Dewane



in The Garage

at The Colonial Theatre

Performance Date: Friday, May 26 at 7pm

Tickets: General Admission $10



ABOUT:

A multi-media one-man show about a WWII American officer, Matt Konop, who miraculously liberates the Czech villages of his grandparents. Konop left the farm in Wisconsin to pursue his dreams and ended up discovering his identity. Patrick Dewane, Konop's grandson, has turned a long-lost manuscript into a live performance that has thrilled tens of thousands.

Dewane brings archival material to glowing life as an enthralling, humorous and heartwarming tale of miraculous escapes and astonishing coincidences. This touching show runs from belly laughs to tears. Dewane takes on a dozen different roles as he powerfully recounts his grandfather's journey from Omaha Beach, the Battle of the Bulge and the end of WWII. In the last week of the war, Konop's story turns from a soldier's survival tale to something out of mythology. He was embraced by his Czech tribe that he never knew. Like Luke Skywalker, Konop thought he was just fighting an Evil Empire. Unlike Skywalker, his story is true. His was an epic homecoming. As he freed the Czechs, they liberated him.

In memory of Mary Anne Gross, Lover of theatre and all things Czech.

This production is generously sponsored by Mary Chris and Alan Bassman.



At The Unicorn Theatre

What the Constitution Means to Me

A Co-Production with WAM Theatre

written by Heidi Schreck

directed by Kristen van Ginhoven



on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre

Previews: Thursday, May 18 at 7pm; Friday, May 19 at 7pm; Saturday, May 20 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Sunday, May 21 at 2pm

Sensory Friendly: Wednesday, May 31 at 6pm

Closing: Saturday, June 3 at 7pm

Tickets: $26-$96: Friend: $26 Standard: $56 Supporter: $96

Sensory Friendly Tickets: $15



ABOUT:

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Addressing themes such as women's rights, immigration, domestic abuse and the history of the United States, this timely and galvanizing play became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway, where it received two Tony Award nominations and was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, among countless other accolades.

Kate Baldwin, the two-time Tony Award nominated actor, joins the cast of playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play that breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Of Kate Baldwin's casting, director Kristen van Ginhoven explained that: "The role of Heidi is one that I, and so many other women I know, relate to on a deep level. What's unique about this role, beyond the fact that it centers a middle-aged woman, is that the actress ends up playing herself and doing a live debate onstage!" She goes on to state that: "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Kate Baldwin as our Heidi. Getting to know her, witnessing her deep ease with storytelling, her delightful sense of humor, her passion for the future of our country and her incredible skill as an actress. I am very excited for audiences to join us in May and watch Kate grapple, as herself and in real time, with whether the Constitution is the source of our problems or the solution."

This production will feature Kate Baldwin as Heidi and Jay Sefton as Legionnaire.

The creative team of What the Constitution Means to Me consists of direction by Kristen van Ginhoven, dramaturgy by Talya Kingston, scenic design by Juliana van Haubrich, costume design by Shivanna Sooknanan, lighting design by Lara Dubin, sound design by Caroline Eng and and stage management by Samantha Leahan.

Sliding Scale Ticket Pricing

This production has a sliding scale ticket price and commits to equitable seating for all. Patrons are encouraged to select the ticket price that best fits their needs. Tickets range from $26-$96. Audience members choose from one of the suggested price levels. For those who are able to comfortably afford the Standard ticket price we ask that they recognize the true cost of producing the work, and for those that this price is a barrier to entry or find themselves financially strained we are offering prices that make these performances more accessible. We believe that no one should be barred from the joy of theater because of their income level.



For this production, Saturday 2pm matinees are mask required performances.

A portion of the proceeds from this production will benefit The Elizabeth Freeman Center.



WAM Theatre

For more information about the 2023 Season and WAM Theatre's programs, events and artists, please visit wamtheatre.com.



At The Unicorn Theatre

Photograph 51

written by Anna Ziegler

directed by David Auburn



on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre

Previews: Thursday, June 15 at 7pm and Friday, June 16 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Saturday, June 17 at 7pm

Closing: Saturday, July 1 at 7pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $56



ABOUT:

An intriguing portrait of British scientist Rosalind Franklin and her often overlooked role in the discovery of DNA's double helix structure. Rebecca Brooksher and David Adkins join the cast of this play, set in the 1950s, the age of scientific discovery, when researchers are scrambling to be the first to unlock the mysteries of DNA. Among these scientists is Franklin, an underappreciated genius working as the sole woman in her field of study. When one of her photographs shows the structural outline of DNA for the first time, her competitors James Watson and Francis Crick are rapt with attention. Watson and Crick's ambition to become the first to create a working model of DNA, coupled with Franklin's stubbornness, leads the two men to gain notoriety as the first to complete and discover the DNA model and leave Franklin out of the history books.

A balance of the historical, romantic and scientific, Photograph 51 is a touching play about ambition, isolation and the race for greatness.



For this production, Wednesday 2pm matinees are mask required performances.



This production will feature David Adkins as Maurice Wilkins and Rebecca Brooksher as Rosalind Franklin.

The creative team of Photograph 51 consists of direction by David Auburn, scenic design by Bill Clarke, costume design by Elivia Bovenzi Blitz, lighting and projections design by Daniel J. Kotlowitz and stage management by Jason Weixelman.





At The Unicorn Theatre

The Smile of Her

A World Premiere Play

written and performed by Christine Lahti

direction and dramaturgy by Robert H. Egan

on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre

Previews: Wednesday, July 12 at 7pm and Thursday, July 13 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Friday, July 14 at 7pm

Closing: Saturday, July 29 at 7pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $56



ABOUT:

It's America in the 1950s. The Patriarchy is on steroids. Christine's "perfect" suburban family is its quintessential microcosm. The Smile of Her takes the audience on a sometimes funny, always deeply personal, journey of denial, neglect, abuse, understanding and by the end-maybe possibility, hope.



For this production, Wednesday 2pm matinees are mask required performances.



This production will feature Christine Lahti as Christine.

The creative team of The Smile of Her consists of direction and dramaturgy by Robert H. Egan, costume design by Elivia Bovenzi Blitz, lighting design by Patricia M. Nichols, sound design by Karl Lundeberg, projections design by David Murakami and stage management by Samantha Leahan.

At The Unicorn Theatre

On Cedar Street

A World Premiere Musical

book by Emily Mann

music by Lucy Simon & Carmel Dean

lyrics by Susan Birkenhead

adapted from the novel Our Souls at Night by Kent Haruf

direction by Susan H. Schulman

music direction by Kristin Stowell

choreography and associate direction by Terry Berliner

on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre

Previews: Saturday, August 12 at 7pm, Sunday, August 13 at 7pm, Tuesday, August 15 at 7pm and Wednesday, August 16 at 7pm

Opening: Thursday, August 17 at 7pm

Closing: Saturday, September 2 at 7pm

Tickets: Preview: $55

Tickets: $90



ABOUT:

Adapted from Kent Haruf's novel, Our Souls at Night, this World Premiere musical tells the joyful and inspiring story of a man and a woman who, in advanced age, come together in a search for happiness and family.

In the small town of Holt, Colorado, Addie Moore pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters. Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they naturally have known of each other for decades. Addie and Louis have long been living alone in empty houses, the nights so terribly lonely, especially with no one to talk with. But maybe that could change? When Addie tries to make a connection with her neighbor, the two begin sleeping in bed together platonically, with the innocent goal of alleviating their shared loneliness. As their relationship deepens, however, they each deal with grief and loss, and a real romance begins to blossom and a beautiful story of second chances unfolds.

At its core, On Cedar Street is ultimately a human story about longing, pulling loving hearts together and making families whole.

For this production, Wednesday 2pm matinees are mask required performances.



This production will feature Stephen Bogardus as Louis Waters, Ben Roseberry as Gene Moore, Dan Teixeira as Russell Beckman, Lauren Ward as Addie Moore, Lenny Wolpe as Lloyd Beckman and Addison the dog as Charlie.

The creative team of On Cedar Street consists of direction by Susan H. Schulman, choreography and associate direction by Terry Berliner, music direction by Kristin Stowell, scenic design by Reid Thompson, costume design by Alex Allison, sound design by Julian Evans and projections design by Shawn Boyle.



At The Unicorn Theatre

The Swindlers

A Staged Reading in Collaboration with Roundabout Theatre Company

written by Noah Diaz

directed by Kat Yen



at The Unicorn Theatre

on The Larry Vaber Stage



Performance Date: Sunday, March 19 at 2pm

Tickets: Free



Marie is feeling discontent. Her boyfriend's a dud, her bank statements are piling up and her job at the local dry cleaners feels like a dead end. The FBI has just seized her house and assets in their pursuit of her father, a notorious con man on the run for swindling families and businesses out of their money. When Marie is used as bait to lure her father in, she inexplicably finds herself stuck on a road trip with him in search of his stolen funds.

Noah Diaz has been named One of Four Theatre Artists to Watch by The New York Times. The Swindlers is a "memory farce" loosely inspired by the real-life exploits of his mother and grandfather.



About the Playwright

Noah Diaz is a playwright and screenwriter from the Iowa/Nebraska border. Productions include You Will Get Sick (Theatre), Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally (Baltimore Center Stage) and The Swindlers (Baltimore Center Stage). Commissions from La Jolla Playhouse, Roundabout Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club/Sloan, The Great Plains Theatre Commons, Baltimore Center Stage, and Audible/Amazon Studios. His work has been developed with Two River Theater, The Sol Project, First Floor Theater and The Playwrights Realm, where he was a Page One Resident Playwright. Noah is a recipient of the ASCAP Cole Porter Prize and a five-time recipient of playwriting awards from The Kennedy Center. In television, he has written on Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu), Up Here (Hulu), Joe vs. Carole (Peacock) and is currently developing projects for ABC, Hulu, 20th Century, The Walk-Up Company, Nyle DiMarco and the team at Eva Longoria's UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. MFA: Yale School of Drama.

BTG PLAYS! Year Round Education Programs

At The Colonial Theatre

Disney's Moana JR.

music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina

book adapted by Susan Soon He Stanton

music and orchestration adapted and arranged by Ian Weinberger

based on the 2016 Disney film Moana

direction by Kathy Jo Grover

choreography by Joseph Poulson

featuring over 40 Berkshire County elementary, middle and high school students



at The Colonial Theatre



Performance Dates: Friday, April 21 at 7pm; Saturday, April 22 at 2pm & 7pm; Sunday April 23 at 2pm

Tickets: Adult $15; Children $10

ABOUT:

This thrilling and heart-warming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Featuring all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, including "How Far I'll Go," "Shiny," and "You're Welcome."

Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Disney's Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

A portion of the proceeds from this production will benefit Oceana.