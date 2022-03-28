World Music Institute Presents NIYAZ Featuring Azam Ali

Middle Eastern folk-electronica masters NIYAZ join WMI to perform on the last day of the 13-day-long Iranian New Year celebration. NIYAZ are husband-and-wife duo Azam Ali (vocalist and composer) and Loga R. Torkian (multi-instrumentalist and composer). NIYAZ creates a 21st century global trance tradition, seamlessly blending poetry and folk songs from the duo's native Iran and surrounding countries, with rich, acoustic instrumentation and state-of-the-art, modern electronics.

NIYAZ takes its name from the word for "yearning" in both Farsi and Urdu; a constant presence in the devotional poetry of both languages. Led by charismatic front woman Azam Ali, whose Turkish-Iranian heritage and Indian upbringing have created a singer of bewitching and richly textured proportions. NIYAZ create uplifting, transformative music that tears down cultural boundaries and offers listeners a bridge between the East and the West - a sanctuary in our modern world of polarized ideologies. With a sound that is both modern, yet steeped in tradition, NIYAZ bridges the gap of understanding and tolerance through their music.

Bridging the Gap between East and West

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

(le) poisson rouge - 158 Bleecker St., Manhattan

Tickets: First 100 GA tickets $25 | Advance GA $30 | Day of Show $35 | VIP with reserved seating $45 - member benefits apply

Standing room - reserved seating for VIP ticket holders