Works & Process to Present Miami City Ballet: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa And Pam Tanowitz

Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present the Miami City Ballet: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Pam Tanowitz, on January 25, 2025 at the Peter B. Lewis Theater. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased now.

Don't miss this first look at two new ballets premiering in spring 2025 at Miami City Ballet. See highlights from Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Carmen, reimagined for a modern dance audience with music by Georges Bizet and newly commissioned music by Juan Pablo Acosta, and explore Pam Tanowitz's Coincident Dances, a duo of pieces with music by Jesse Montgomery. Before the world premieres in Florida, members of the creative team will participate in a discussion moderated by Jerome Robbins Dance Division Curator Linda Murray, and company members will perform excerpts.

The world premiere of Pam Tanowitz's Coincident Dances, with music by Jessie Montgomery, appears in MCB's "Winter Mix" program, February 14-March 9. The world premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Carmen will run April 25-May 4.

Miami City Ballet has a diverse roster of dancers and a repertoire of more than 130 works. As one of the most renowned ballet companies in the country, Miami City Ballet performs for nearly 125,000 patrons annually during its South Florida home season in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and tours to major cities domestically and internationally, including recent visits to New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris.

Miami City Ballet School, the official school of Miami City Ballet, is one of the most respected ballet training academies in America. The School trains students, ages 3-18 year-round, and grants more than $650,000 in scholarships annually.

Miami City Ballet's Community Engagement programs, serving more than 12,000 people annually in schools and communities; our free programs use the power of dance to uplift, teach and bring joy.

Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez leads the company. Lopez was recently awarded the prestigious Dance Magazine Award in 2018 and was named one of "The Most Influential People in Dance Today." She is on the Ford Foundation Board of Trustees, the first artist to ever serve on its Board.

Miami City Ballet was founded in 1985 by Miami philanthropist Toby Lerner Ansin and Founding Artistic Director Edward Villella. It is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL, at the Ophelia & Juan Js. Roca Center, a facility designed by renowned architectural firm, Arquitectonica. www.miamicityballet.org