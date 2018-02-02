Works & Process at the Guggenheim Spotlights The Met Opera's COSI FAN TUTTE Starring Kelli O'Hara

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents The Metropolitan Opera: Così fan tutte on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:30pm.

Prior to the Metropolitan Opera's premiere of Così fan tutte, general managerPeter Gelb leads a panel discussion about the company's new production, which sets Mozart's masterpiece in a carnivalesque, funhouse environment inspired by 1950s Coney Island. The panel includes baritone Christopher Maltman, who sings Don Alfonso; production director Phelim McDermott; and soprano and Broadway star Kelli O'Hara, who sings Despina. Members of the cast perform excerpts from the opera.

TICKETS & VENUE

$45, $40 Guggenheim Members and Friends of Works & Process

Box Office (212) 423-3575 or worksandprocess.org

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Described by The New York Times as "an exceptional opportunity to understand something of the creative process," for over 33 years and in over 500 productions, New Yorkers have been able to see, hear, and meet the most acclaimed artists in the world, in an intimate setting unlike any other. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has championed new works and offered audiences unprecedented access to generations of leading creators and performers. Most performances take place in the Guggenheim's intimate Frank Lloyd Wright-designed 285-seat Peter B. Lewis Theater. In 2017, Works & Process established a new residency and commissioning program, inviting artists to create new works, made in and for the iconic Guggenheim rotunda. worksandprocess.org.





