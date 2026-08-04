Works & Process Unveils Fall 2026 Season at the Guggenheim

Works & Process has revealed its fall 2026 season. Taking place at Guggenheim New York, Manhattan West, and Free Food Refettorio Harlem, the season features premieres, rotunda dance parties, creative residencies, and performances that extend beyond the stage, inviting audiences to spectate, participate, and continue the conversation at hosted receptions.

The season kicks off on September 9 with Gather Round: Let's Dance!, a free outdoor series presented in partnership with Manhattan West. Every Wednesday in September at 5 pm, New York City-based dancers and choreographers will celebrate social dance traditions through performances, instruction, and open dance parties.

SCUFF Queer Country Dancing returns for a Works & Process rotunda dance party at Guggenheim New York presented in partnership with the museum's Member Monday program. Guests are invited to explore the Guggenheim's rotunda galleries before taking part in a participatory dance lesson and party.

Across four nights in October, Works & Process will present pop-up performances by the MasterZ at Work Dance Family at Free Food Refettorio Harlem, New York City's only free restaurant. The organization opens its doors to serve vulnerable neighbors, steward a healthier, more just food system, and celebrate the cultural heritage and diversity around us. A Works & Process commission, The 24/7 Diner by Black trans femme choreographer and ballroom Icon Courtney 'Balenciaga' Washington envisions an all-night diner open to all. Blending street dance and theatrical storytelling, the work explores chosen family, resilience, and joy as acts of resistance, rooted in the spirit of ballroom culture. Like Refettorio Harlem, the work centers food as a source of both physical and metaphorical nourishment.

Beyond New York City, Works & Process continues its commitment to artist development through more than 25 fully funded creative residencies annually. Spanning Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Vermont, the program builds on the acclaimed bubble residencies launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the residency program began, Works & Process has supported over 1,000 artists through more than 100 residencies; many of which have received prestigious awards and toured nationally and internationally, including with the U.S. State Department. This fall, five Works & Process commissions will continue touring, further amplifying the voices and visions nurtured through these residencies.

Peter B. Lewis Theater: Performance Highlights, Illuminating Discussions, with Artist Receptions

September 14: Paul Taylor Dance Company: Pam Tanowitz and Sarah Crowner

September 27: Works & Process Co-Commission: KEIGWIN + COMPANY: Stage Door - ArtYard

October 4: Miami City Ballet: Patricia Delgado

October 5: The Metropolitan Opera: Lincoln in the Bardo by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek

October 12: Minnesota Opera: The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by Kamala Sankaram and Minita Gandhi

October 18: Washington National Opera: O'Keeffe: Kiss the Sky by Christopher Tin and Kelley Rourke (Choreography by Jessica Lang)

October 26: The Santa Fe Opera: Of One Blood by Brett Dean and Heather Betts

November 2: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center: Robert O'Hara

November 16: VOX: American Voices Opera Lab

December 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13: Works & Process Production: Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi, Dance Heginbotham, and Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect conducted by Michael P. Atkinson

December 9 and 10: Works & Process Production: Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert

Works & Process Guggenheim Rotunda Events

September 28: Dance Party: SCUFF Queer Country Dancing

December 13: Holiday Concert: The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists

Works & Process at Manhattan West

Manhattan West Plaza

385 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Free

Gather Round: Let's Dance!

Wednesdays in September at 5 pm

September 9: LayeRhythm

September 16: Sekou McMiller & Friends: Mambo Dance Party

September 23: A Barn Dance with Brooklyn Contra

September 30: New York Swings with Josh Lee and the Family

Works & Process at Free Food Refettorio Harlem

**37 West 119th Street, New York, NY 10026

Free**

October 2, 7, 16, and 21 5:15-6:45 pm: Dinner and Performance 5:45-6 pm: Performance by MasterZ at Work Dance Family with Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington: The 24/7 Diner



Works & Process Commissions on Tour

September 9-13: Music From the Sole's House Is Open, Going Dark — Jamestown Dance Festival

September 9-13: Alien of Extraordinary by Sun Kim Dance Theatre — Jamestown Dance Festival

September 12: MasterZ at Work Dance Family with Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington: The 24/7 Diner and ALL INCLUSIVE — Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

September 26: Music From the Sole's I Didn't Come to Stay — George Mason University

October 10: Works & Process Production: Brokeback Mountain, The Ballet by Pontus Lidberg and David Conte — Hudson Valley Dance Festival

Residency Partners

CO: Green Box Arts

CT: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

MA: The Adams Theater

NJ: ArtYard

NY: Abrons Arts Center, Bethany Arts Community, Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill Art Space, Catskill Mountain Foundation, The Church in Sag Harbor, CUNY Dance Initiative, Guild Hall of East Hampton, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Modern Accord Depot, Peridance, The Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance, Rhythmic Arts Center NYC, The Watermill Center

TN: Hutton Hotel

VT: The Campus at Marlboro Music

Curated Residency Artists

Broken Box Mime Theater

Trisha Brown Dance Company

Chrybaby Cozie

Alex Edelman & Michael R. Jackson

Hudson Valley Shakespeare: The Minotaur by Luis Quintero

Works & Process Co-Commission: KEIGWIN + COMPANY: Stage Door - ArtYard

Limón Dance Company: The Moor's Pavane by Akram Khan

Works & Process Production: Brokeback Mountain, The Ballet by Pontus Lidberg and David Conte

Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert

2nd Best Dance Company (in collaboration with Lincoln Center Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance)

Open Call Residency Artists

Julia Antinozzi

J. Bouey Dance Projects

Iman Brooks

Quaba V. Ernest / Venza Dance

Ahtoy Juliana / Baila Society

KR3TS (Keep Rising To The Top)

Jessica Lang

John Manzari

Sekou McMiller & Friends

Jessee Leigh Robinson

Soles of Duende

B. Starke

Doug Varone and Dancers

Adia Tamar Whitaker & Àṣẹ Dance Theater

Jeevika Bhat (Tino and Rajika Puri Creative Residency)

Scheduled Residencies

(Additional to be confirmed as matches are made.)

July 14-19: Hutton Hotel

Works & Process Production: Brokeback Mountain, The Ballet

July 27-August 16: Green Box Arts

October 3-8: Modern Accord Depot

January 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music

Works & Process Production: Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert

November 15-21: Bridge Street Theatre

November 30-December 6: Rhythmic Arts Center

Works & Process Co-Commission: KEIGWIN + COMPANY: Stage Door - ArtYard

September 13-26: ArtYard

Trisha Brown Dance Company

October 6-10: Catskill Art Space

December 4-10: Bethany Arts Community

December 8-15: Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

B. Starke

December 14-18: Peridance

January 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music

2nd Best Dance Company

December 16-19: Catskill Mountain Foundation

Chrybaby Cozie

January 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music

January 4-10: Guild Hall of East Hampton

Quaba V. Ernest / Venza Dance

January 4-10: The Church in Sag Harbor

J. Bouey

January 4-10: Bethany Arts Community

Hudson Valley Shakespeare: The Minotaur by Luis Quintero

January 5-10: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

Works & Process Co-Commission: Limón Dance Company: The Moor's Pavane by Akram Khan

January 10-17: The Campus at Marlboro Music

KR3TS (Keep Rising To The Top)

January 11-February 1: Bethany Arts Community

Ahtoy Juliana / Baila Society

February 21-28: Bethany Arts Community

Julia Antinozzi

May 18-24: Modern Accord Depot

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