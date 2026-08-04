Works & Process Unveils Fall 2026 Season at the Guggenheim
The season includes a Works & Process commission by choreographer Courtney Washington and dozens of artist residencies.
Works & Process has revealed its fall 2026 season. Taking place at Guggenheim New York, Manhattan West, and Free Food Refettorio Harlem, the season features premieres, rotunda dance parties, creative residencies, and performances that extend beyond the stage, inviting audiences to spectate, participate, and continue the conversation at hosted receptions.
The season kicks off on September 9 with Gather Round: Let's Dance!, a free outdoor series presented in partnership with Manhattan West. Every Wednesday in September at 5 pm, New York City-based dancers and choreographers will celebrate social dance traditions through performances, instruction, and open dance parties.
SCUFF Queer Country Dancing returns for a Works & Process rotunda dance party at Guggenheim New York presented in partnership with the museum's Member Monday program. Guests are invited to explore the Guggenheim's rotunda galleries before taking part in a participatory dance lesson and party.
Across four nights in October, Works & Process will present pop-up performances by the MasterZ at Work Dance Family at Free Food Refettorio Harlem, New York City's only free restaurant. The organization opens its doors to serve vulnerable neighbors, steward a healthier, more just food system, and celebrate the cultural heritage and diversity around us. A Works & Process commission, The 24/7 Diner by Black trans femme choreographer and ballroom Icon Courtney 'Balenciaga' Washington envisions an all-night diner open to all. Blending street dance and theatrical storytelling, the work explores chosen family, resilience, and joy as acts of resistance, rooted in the spirit of ballroom culture. Like Refettorio Harlem, the work centers food as a source of both physical and metaphorical nourishment.
Beyond New York City, Works & Process continues its commitment to artist development through more than 25 fully funded creative residencies annually. Spanning Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Vermont, the program builds on the acclaimed bubble residencies launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the residency program began, Works & Process has supported over 1,000 artists through more than 100 residencies; many of which have received prestigious awards and toured nationally and internationally, including with the U.S. State Department. This fall, five Works & Process commissions will continue touring, further amplifying the voices and visions nurtured through these residencies.
Peter B. Lewis Theater: Performance Highlights, Illuminating Discussions, with Artist Receptions
- September 14: Paul Taylor Dance Company: Pam Tanowitz and Sarah Crowner
- September 27: Works & Process Co-Commission: KEIGWIN + COMPANY: Stage Door - ArtYard
- October 4: Miami City Ballet: Patricia Delgado
- October 5: The Metropolitan Opera: Lincoln in the Bardo by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek
- October 12: Minnesota Opera: The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by Kamala Sankaram and Minita Gandhi
- October 18: Washington National Opera: O'Keeffe: Kiss the Sky by Christopher Tin and Kelley Rourke (Choreography by Jessica Lang)
- October 26: The Santa Fe Opera: Of One Blood by Brett Dean and Heather Betts
- November 2: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center: Robert O'Hara
- November 16: VOX: American Voices Opera Lab
- December 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13: Works & Process Production: Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi, Dance Heginbotham, and Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect conducted by Michael P. Atkinson
- December 9 and 10: Works & Process Production: Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert
Works & Process Guggenheim Rotunda Events
- September 28: Dance Party: SCUFF Queer Country Dancing
- December 13: Holiday Concert: The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists
Works & Process at Manhattan West
Manhattan West Plaza
385 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
Free
Gather Round: Let's Dance!
Wednesdays in September at 5 pm
- September 9: LayeRhythm
- September 16: Sekou McMiller & Friends: Mambo Dance Party
- September 23: A Barn Dance with Brooklyn Contra
- September 30: New York Swings with Josh Lee and the Family
Works & Process at Free Food Refettorio Harlem
**37 West 119th Street, New York, NY 10026
Free**
- October 2, 7, 16, and 21
- 5:15-6:45 pm: Dinner and Performance
- 5:45-6 pm: Performance by MasterZ at Work Dance Family with Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington: The 24/7 Diner
Works & Process Commissions on Tour
- September 9-13: Music From the Sole's House Is Open, Going Dark — Jamestown Dance Festival
- September 9-13: Alien of Extraordinary by Sun Kim Dance Theatre — Jamestown Dance Festival
- September 12: MasterZ at Work Dance Family with Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington: The 24/7 Diner and ALL INCLUSIVE — Kaatsbaan Cultural Park
- September 26: Music From the Sole's I Didn't Come to Stay — George Mason University
- October 10: Works & Process Production: Brokeback Mountain, The Ballet by Pontus Lidberg and David Conte — Hudson Valley Dance Festival
Residency Partners
- CO: Green Box Arts
- CT: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
- MA: The Adams Theater
- NJ: ArtYard
- NY: Abrons Arts Center, Bethany Arts Community, Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill Art Space, Catskill Mountain Foundation, The Church in Sag Harbor, CUNY Dance Initiative, Guild Hall of East Hampton, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Modern Accord Depot, Peridance, The Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance, Rhythmic Arts Center NYC, The Watermill Center
- TN: Hutton Hotel
- VT: The Campus at Marlboro Music
Curated Residency Artists
- Broken Box Mime Theater
- Trisha Brown Dance Company
- Chrybaby Cozie
- Alex Edelman & Michael R. Jackson
- Hudson Valley Shakespeare: The Minotaur by Luis Quintero
- Works & Process Co-Commission: KEIGWIN + COMPANY: Stage Door - ArtYard
- Limón Dance Company: The Moor's Pavane by Akram Khan
- Works & Process Production: Brokeback Mountain, The Ballet by Pontus Lidberg and David Conte
- Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert
- 2nd Best Dance Company (in collaboration with Lincoln Center Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance)
Open Call Residency Artists
- Julia Antinozzi
- J. Bouey Dance Projects
- Iman Brooks
- Quaba V. Ernest / Venza Dance
- Ahtoy Juliana / Baila Society
- KR3TS (Keep Rising To The Top)
- Jessica Lang
- John Manzari
- Sekou McMiller & Friends
- Jessee Leigh Robinson
- Soles of Duende
- B. Starke
- Doug Varone and Dancers
- Adia Tamar Whitaker & Àṣẹ Dance Theater
- Jeevika Bhat (Tino and Rajika Puri Creative Residency)
Scheduled Residencies
(Additional to be confirmed as matches are made.)
Alex Edelman & Michael R. Jackson
- July 14-19: Hutton Hotel
Works & Process Production: Brokeback Mountain, The Ballet
- July 27-August 16: Green Box Arts
- October 3-8: Modern Accord Depot
- January 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music
Works & Process Production: Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert
- November 15-21: Bridge Street Theatre
- November 30-December 6: Rhythmic Arts Center
Works & Process Co-Commission: KEIGWIN + COMPANY: Stage Door - ArtYard
- September 13-26: ArtYard
Trisha Brown Dance Company
- October 6-10: Catskill Art Space
Sekou McMiller
- December 4-10: Bethany Arts Community
Jessica Lang
- December 8-15: Kaatsbaan Cultural Park
B. Starke
- December 14-18: Peridance
- January 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music
2nd Best Dance Company
- December 16-19: Catskill Mountain Foundation
Chrybaby Cozie
- January 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music
John Manzari
- January 4-10: Guild Hall of East Hampton
Quaba V. Ernest / Venza Dance
- January 4-10: The Church in Sag Harbor
J. Bouey
- January 4-10: Bethany Arts Community
Hudson Valley Shakespeare: The Minotaur by Luis Quintero
- January 5-10: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
Works & Process Co-Commission: Limón Dance Company: The Moor's Pavane by Akram Khan
- January 10-17: The Campus at Marlboro Music
KR3TS (Keep Rising To The Top)
- January 11-February 1: Bethany Arts Community
Ahtoy Juliana / Baila Society
- February 21-28: Bethany Arts Community
Julia Antinozzi
- May 18-24: Modern Accord Depot