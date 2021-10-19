Works & Process At The Guggenheim to Present Rotunda Solstice Concert: Eyal Vilner Big Band

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, will continue its fall 2021 Season with more evening performances in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Peter B. Lewis Theater this November and December at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128. Following a spring season featuring robust in-person rotunda performances at a time when theaters remained dark, this fall Works & Process will resume its signature behind the scenes Artist-driven programs, uniquely blending performance highlights with insightful artists discussions all prior to premiere. Tickets on sale now for November and December programs at www.worksandprocess.org.

Rotunda Solstice Concert: Eyal Vilner Big Band

Monday and Tuesday, December 20 and 21, 7:30 pm

Celebrate the season with festive music and a Works & Process commission. The seventeen-piece Eyal Vilner Big Band will perform as part of this beloved annual tradition, filling the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda with joyous sound. Leadership support for this Works & Process program provided by Kerry Clayton and Paige Royer.

Works & Process programs will be 60 minutes, ticketed at full capacity, and require everyone to be fully vaccinated. All individuals will be required to wear a face mask at all times. At this time, children under the age of 12, for whom there is currently no available vaccination, will not be permitted to attend.

TICKETS & VENUE

Rotunda Solstice Concert ticketing $50-$25. House seats may be available for $1,000+ Friends of Works & Process. To purchase house seats, email friends@worksandprocess.org. House seats may be released to the public before performances. For more information, call 212 758 0024 or visit worksandprocess.org.