Works & Process Announces Spring 2025 Season

Championing artists and their creative process for each step from studio to stage, the Works & Process spring 2025 season starts in January: Works & Process Artists-in-Residence, provided with fully funded, week-long LaunchPAD residencies, gather for the first Dance Out East on Long Island on January 9-11, in partnership with The Church in Sag Harbor, Guild Hall of East Hampton, and The Watermill Center.

Also kicking off the season is the third Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival at the Guggenheim New York on January 9-13, as part of JanArtsNYC.

The fortieth season of Works & Process at the Guggenheim continues in the museum's Peter B. Lewis Theater with events that highlight creative process by blending artist discussion and performance. A highlight of the programming will be a series of social dances in the Guggenheim's rotunda, including a swing social to open the first Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival in partnership with 92NY.

Dance will to a key aspect of this Works & Process season, with new dances by BalletX, Ballet Hispánico, Andy Blankenbuehler, New Jersey Ballet, Miami City Ballet, and the Vail Dance Festival. All events feature post-performance receptions that continue the conversation and help foster understanding, appreciation, and community.

Additional theater programming will spotlight the creative process of Broadway productions BOOP!, Purpose, and SMASH. There will also be commissioned works from the Boston Lyric Opera, Glimmerglass Festival, Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, and Williamstown Theatre Festival.

General ticketing opens on November 21 at worksandprocess.org. Tickets starting at $20 or free.