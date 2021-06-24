Words of Wisdom from Kara Lindsay- Book Her Masterclass Today!

There has never been a better time to hone your skills and practice your craft! On June 27 (12pm ET), Broadway favorite Kara Lindsay will host her very own masterclass right here at BroadwayWorld. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Kara Lindsay, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

Today, Kara is giving us some tips ahead of the big day!

What's the one question that young performers ask you most?

The most common question is "how do you handle nerves and/or stage fright?"... I grew up very shy and often battled nerves when stepping on stage. But a refocus of the mind brings more joy and less fear and barriers. Most importantly, there's more time spent simply doing what you love to do!

What do you think is the biggest misconception about Broadway?

Perhaps it may be that a Broadway contract should be the ultimate goal in every actor's career. When in reality some of the greatest, most fulfilling artistic work may be on a tour, in a regional theater, a concert, a reading of a brand new piece, etc. For me, it's not where I work, but that I simply get the opportunity to be a part of creating good art.

What is something you wish you knew about the industry when you were just starting your career?

Self care is important and it comes in many forms; rest, exercise, voice lessons, yoga, physical therapy, visiting family, eating well, therapy, vacations, etc. Nobody will require this of you, you must make it happen for yourself. It's worth it and it makes you a better artist!

Who did you look up to as a young performer?

Ohhhh, so many icons! Susan Egan, Heather Headley, Lauren Kennedy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Kenita Miller, Jennifer Laura Thompson...to name a few! Their humanity and humor in addition to their immense talent is what I was/am drawn to.

What's the best piece of advice a teacher/mentor gave you?

Be a good student in life. Preparation is everything! Then let go, share your heart and be YOU.

Kara Lindsay previously performed the role Glinda in the Broadway company and national tour of Wicked. She appeared in the original Broadway company of Newsies as Katherine; a performance which was captured for Disney & Fathom Events on the stage of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. She also appeared in the Broadway company of Beautiful as Cynthia Weil and in the national tour and Guthrie Theatre productions of Little House on the Prairie as Laura. Regional credits include Paper Mill Playhouse (Newsies, Little House on the Prairie); North Carolina Theatre (title role in Mary Poppins); Kansas City Starlight (title role in Cinderella); Kansas City Rep (Sally Bowles inCabaret); The 5th Avenue Theatre (Lone Star Love); and Geva Theatre Center (A Christmas Carol), among others.