Words From The Wings: Quincy Tyler Bernstine of DOUBT Shares Backstage Routines and More!

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Quincy Tyler Bernstine, who is currently appearing in Doubt - A Parable. Quincy told us all about her backstage routines, must-haves, and more!

Check out her answers, along with photos taken by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski, below!

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

I wave and say hello to the lovely folks in the box office and on the security staff. They are always there to greet me with smiles. It’s such a wonderful way to start my time at the theater.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

I thank God.

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

I’ve been keeping trail mix and a Quest Bar or two in there in case of an emergency. But I try to time my eating throughout the day so that I don’t really need to snack during the show. But I have been known to eat any number of baked goods once the show is over. Special shout out to our incredible wardrobe supervisor, Fallon, and my incomparable dresser, David, for making that happen on a regular basis.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I am extremely superstitious (and also a creature of habit) so I have a slew of rituals that I go through every day/ night before and after the show.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Water, Ginger Tea (Yogi brand), Foam Roller, Tune Up Fitness Therapy Balls, Hand Sanitizer.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

I’ve never watched the show from the wings. Occasionally, I will catch a glimpse of the final moment as the lights are going down, just before curtain call. Sister Aloysius being embraced by Sister James. It’s a beautiful moment.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

There have been so many. No way I can pick a favorite. They are happening constantly. This is a really special production in that way.

About Quincy Tyler Bernstine

NY Theater (selected credits): Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Marys Seacole(Lucille Lortel Award, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play); Our Lady of 121st Street (Lortel nomination); The Amateurs (Lortel nomination); As You Like It (Lortel nomination); Small Mouth Sounds; Peer Gynt; Grand Concourse (Lortel nomination); 10 out of 12; The Nether; Mr. Burns; Neva (Lortel nomination); We Are Proud to Present a Presentation…; born bad; Red-Handed Otter; Family Week; Ruined (2009 OBIE for Performance, Clarence Derwent, Audelco Awards); In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play); The Misanthrope; A Small, Melodramatic Story; Matt & Ben, ‘nami; (I am) Nobody’s Lunch; The Ladies. Film (selected credits): The Tender Bar, White Noise, Manchester By The Sea, Easy Living, Still Alice, Ned Rifle, Red Hook Summer, While We’re Young, Hungry Hearts, Rachel Getting Married. TV (selected credits): “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” “Evil,” “The Equalizer,” “Julia,” “Power Book II: GHOST”, “Ray Donovan”, “The Code”, “Modern Love”, “Power,” “High Maintenance,” “The Good Wife,” “The Blacklist,” “Elementary,” “Blue Bloods,” “Madame Secretary,” “The Leftovers,” “The Strain,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” Education: Brown (BA), UCSD (MFA). 2019 OBIE for Sustained Excellence in Performance, Cullman 3rd Award for Extraordinary Creativity (Lincoln Center Theater, 2019); 2015 Lilly Award, Charles Bowden Award from New Dramatists.