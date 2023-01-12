Women In Music Announce Programming For Educational Summit, January 25- 27

Today, the 501(c)3 non-profit organization Women In Music have announced the scheduled programming for their third annual Summit, which will take place this January 25-27.



As part of the nonprofit's mission to educate, empower and advance women in the music industry, this year's Summit will highlight various panels offering diverse topics and perspectives from leading industry professionals including Samantha Kirby, Cheryl Paglierani, Mari Davies, Jenna Gaudio, Dann Liebermann, Leslie Powell, Heidy Vaquerano, Christine Osazuwa, Lauren Smith Brody, Jules Kammann, Leigh McCorkle, Acacia Diaz, Thea Raskin, Blair Miller, Temima Shames, Cassie Petrey, Sari Kohen, Tara Bendler, Maria Gironas, Neeta Ragoowansi, Moira McCarthy, Nicole Barsalona and many more.



This year's 2023 Summit programming will be presented virtually, as it has in years past, to allow global chapters and members equal access to the educational and career development content. Alongside executive programming, a focus on those entering the industry will include a career fair on day three, inspired by Women in Music's new collegiate expansion, the WIM Mentorship Program and the WIM Internship Program, the latter of which places diverse candidates into paid in-house industry internships at partner companies.

Beyond industry-specific conversations, this year's Summit will explore workplace culture and community in 2023, with sessions highlighting data behind remote and hybrid models. A talk from Author, Founder and CEO of The Fifth Trimester, Lauren Smith Brody, aims to help parents navigate the "new normal" of virtual work. WIM members can register for free, and tickets are available for purchase to non-members here.



Please find the initial programming schedule below, with more to be announced, including IRL events in select chapter markets:



JANUARY 25: EDUCATE

Time: 12pm ET

Title: How Artists Can Win with Brands on TikTok

Speakers:

Dann Liebermann, Head of Creative Partnerships, The Elements Music

Leslie Powell, Songwriter/Artist

Kelli Slade, Commercial Music and Creative Licensing Manager, Bytedance/TikTok

Moderator: Moira McCarthy, VP, Women in Music



Time: 2pm ET

Title: Harnessing Digital Media Strategies for Success

Speakers:

Blair Miller, Founder & CEO, Chaos Creators

Cassie Petrey, Co-Founder, Crowd Surf

Temima Shames, Founder & CEO, Next Step Talent

Moderator: Tara Bendler Global Chair, Comm/Board of Directors, Women in Music; Talk Marketing, Spotify



Time: 3pm ET

Title: Securing A Strong Publishing Deal For Long-Term Financial Stability

Speakers:

Heidy Vaquerano, Partner, Fox Rothschild, LLP

Mary Rahmani, Founder, Moon Projects

Ashley Winton, SVP Global Creative Services, Warner Chappell

Moderator: Kristin Robinson, Music Publishing Reporter, Billboard



Time: 4pm

Title: Masterclass: Activist Artist Management

Speakers:

Liz Norris, Partner, Activist Artist Management

Caitlin Stone, Partner, Head of Activism, Activist Artist Management

Kris "Red" Tanner, Partner, Activist Artist Management

Moderator: Nicole Barsalona, President, Women in Music; Artist Manager



JANUARY 26: EMPOWER

Time: 12pm ET

Title: More Than Just Treading Water: How to Survive and Grow as a Working Parent Right Now

Speaker: Lauren Smith Brody, Founder & CEO, The Fifth Trimester; Co-Founder, Chamber of Mothers

Moderator: Jessica Shaw, SVP Sync Licensing, Sony Music Entertainment

Sponsored by The Village (Sony Music Entertainment)



Time: 1pm ET

Title: A-List Agents: Samantha Kirby & Cheryl Paglierani

Speakers: Samantha Kirby, Co-Head Music, UTA; Cheryl Paglierani, Partner/Music Agent, UTA

Moderator: Mari Davies, VP of Booking & Talent, Live Nation Urban



JANUARY 27: ADVANCE

Time: 1pm ET

Title: Personal Branding for Business with Christine Osazuwa

Speakers: Christine Osazuwa, Chief Strategy Officer, Shoobs; Founder, Measure of Music; UK Director, shesaid.so



Time: 2pm ET

Title: Pivoting Your Career & Navigating a Recession

Speakers:

Jules Kammann, Vice President, People & Culture / Diversity, Inclusion, Beatport

Leigh McCorkle, Chief People Officer, The Mechanical Licensing Collective

Acacia Diaz, VP Marketing, Tixr Inc.

Thea Raskin, Founder & Owner, The Inventory

Moderator: Sari Kohen, Head of Partner Marketing, Melio



Time: 2:45pm ET

Title: Career Fair - Recruiters Present Open Roles

Speakers: Facilitated by Sari Kohen, Head of Partner Marketing, Melio



Time: 3pm ET

Title: Zoom Breakout Sessions with Recruiters

Speakers: Various.

For nearly 40 years, the diverse global community, encompassing chapters around the world from LA to Japan, has been committed to advancing equality, visibility and opportunities for women in the musical arts through education, support, empowerment and recognition.



"We're so excited to welcome some of our industry's leading professionals at the Summit this year - from Billboard Power-Players and seasoned C-Suite executives to Forbes 30 Under 30 and entrepreneurial founders who are crafting the industry's future. Building off of successful recruiting efforts in the last few years at WIM, we hope our programming will offer something for everyone and continue to empower and inspire leaders in-the-making. From parenting hacks in the WFH world, analysis of global data trends, personal branding, a career fair and even more to be announced, we can't wait to gather our incredible communities around the world and celebrate." - Nicole Barsalona, President of Women in Music



With events being the core to Women In Music's education mission, the activities range from an array of executive roundtables and creative workshops to career development seminars, summits and awards. In 2020 alone, members from around the world joined us in over 60 virtual events, with video archives available to members year-round.



The Summit is free for WIM members and there is a ticketed option for non-members. Once you RSVP / purchase a ticket, you will receive a confirmation email and then Zoom links will be sent out in advance of the event. As a 501(c)3 charity, all proceeds from Women in Music's annual membership dues and Summit ticket purchases go to their charitable mission.