Woman in Motion Presents Souls Transcending July 27 & 28

Woman in Motion presents Souls Transcending, an evening of dance comprised of ten pieces ranging in style with the intention of transporting artists and art seekers to a realm that goes beyond our everyday existence.

The shows will take place on Saturday, July 27th and Sunday, July 28th at 7:00pm at The Ailey Citigroup Theater at The Ailey Studios.

Featured in this performance are original works by Sara Brians, Kristin Sudeikis, Jourdan Epstein, Katie Drablos, Karla Puno Garcia, Isaiah Newby, Rose Alice, Mindy Moeller and Rachel Thalman as well as the world premiere of But This Light I Call To Mind, a dance film choreographed by Mallory Pettee and filmed by Grace Copeland.

Woman in Motion, a multifaceted dance company with both jazz and balletic elements, produces high quality shows that highlight the individual voices of its dancers through a variety of original dance works. Co-Directors, Laura Katherine Kaufman and Rachel Thalman, will be dancing alongside Ellen Akashi, Taylor Habershaw, Mary Kate Hartung, Tiffany Mangulabnan, Colby Marie, Mallory Pettee, Austin Sora, Claire Van Bever, and Kara Walsh.

The program has something for everyone, from ballet, to jazz, to musical theater, contemporary, and beyond. Visit https://www.womaninmotion.org/upcoming-events to purchase tickets.

Photography: Grace Copeland