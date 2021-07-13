Win Two Tickets to Ledisi Sings Nina Simone with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky winners will win two tickets to Ledisi Sings Nina Simone, performed with the LA Philharmonic under the direction of Thomas Wilkins at the Hollywood Bowl on July 24!

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

The contest closes on Monday, July 19 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

It takes a bold talent to step into the shoes of Nina Simone. Ledisi has already shown she's up for the challenge, taking on the powerhouse musician's emotionally searing and socially direct songs on her PBS special Ledisi Live: A Tribute to Nina Simone. Now she brings that spirit to the same stage where Simone herself sang so many times. Don't miss this performance.