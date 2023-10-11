Halsey & Catherine O'Hara to Perform In NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS at the Hollywood Bowl

Grammy-nominated singer Halsey has joined the Hollywood Bowl's production of Nightmare Before Christmas, playing the role of Sally for two nights before handing it off to original voice actress Catherine O'Hara for the third.

Variety reports that Halsey will be singing the role of Sally on October 27 and 28, with O'Hara playing the role on October 29. O'Hara will also be singing the role of Shock, who she also voiced in the original film. Riki Lindhome will sing Shock's part on the first two nights.

In recent years, singers like Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers have sung as Sally for different interations of the concert production.

The film-to-stage concert production will also feature Fred Armisen in the role of Nightmare, Ken Page as Oogie Boogie, and composer Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington, a role he has played frequently at the Bowl.

The film follows Jack Skellington, the leader of Halloweentown, where the residents' life work is to scare humans. After getting a glimpse of life in Christmastown, however, he schemes to kidnap Santa Claus and celebrate a very different Christmas.

John Mauceri will conduct the concert, with a full orchestra playing Elfman's score live-to-film. Randy Crenshaw, Angie Jarée, Baraka May, Greg Proops and Fletcher Sheridan will also lend their voices to complete the live voice cast.

About Halsey

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. She is the singer of hit songs like "Without Me," "Graveyard," and "Bad at Love."

Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award.

Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line for made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

About Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara is the recipient of several accolades, including a Genie Award, a Golden Globe Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Canadian Screen Awards.

O'Hara has appeared in several films directed by Tim Burton, beginning with the role of Delia Deetz in the 1988 fantasy comedy film Beetlejuice. Other roles she has portrayed in Burton films include the voices of Sally and Shock in The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and Susan Frankenstein and the Weird Girl in Frankenweenie (2012). She will be returning for the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

She has also frequently collaborated with director and writer Christopher Guest, appearing in the mockumentary films Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2003), and For Your Consideration (2006).