Halsey & Catherine O'Hara to Perform In NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS at the Hollywood Bowl

Halsey will be singing the role of Sally on October 27 and 28, with O'Hara playing the role on October 29.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Hollywood Bowl
Click Here for More on Hollywood Bowl
Halsey & Catherine O'Hara to Perform In NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS at the Hollywood Bowl

Grammy-nominated singer Halsey has joined the Hollywood Bowl's production of Nightmare Before Christmas, playing the role of Sally for two nights before handing it off to original voice actress Catherine O'Hara for the third.

Variety reports that Halsey will be singing the role of Sally on October 27 and 28, with O'Hara playing the role on October 29. O'Hara will also be singing the role of Shock, who she also voiced in the original film. Riki Lindhome will sing Shock's part on the first two nights.

In recent years, singers like Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers have sung as Sally for different interations of the concert production.

The film-to-stage concert production will also feature Fred Armisen in the role of Nightmare, Ken Page as Oogie Boogie, and composer Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington, a role he has played frequently at the Bowl.

The film follows Jack Skellington, the leader of Halloweentown, where the residents' life work is to scare humans. After getting a glimpse of life in Christmastown, however, he schemes to kidnap Santa Claus and celebrate a very different Christmas.

John Mauceri will conduct the concert, with a full orchestra playing Elfman's score live-to-film. Randy Crenshaw, Angie Jarée, Baraka May, Greg Proops and Fletcher Sheridan will also lend their voices to complete the live voice cast.

About Halsey

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. She is the singer of hit songs like "Without Me," "Graveyard," and "Bad at Love."

Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award.

Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line for made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

About Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara is the recipient of several accolades, including a Genie Award, a Golden Globe Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Canadian Screen Awards. 

O'Hara has appeared in several films directed by Tim Burton, beginning with the role of Delia Deetz in the 1988 fantasy comedy film Beetlejuice. Other roles she has portrayed in Burton films include the voices of Sally and Shock in The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and Susan Frankenstein and the Weird Girl in Frankenweenie (2012). She will be returning for the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

She has also frequently collaborated with director and writer Christopher Guest, appearing in the mockumentary films Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2003), and For Your Consideration (2006).



RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS at the Hollywood Bowl Begins Performances Tonight Photo
VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS at the Hollywood Bowl Begins Performances Tonight

Tthe Hollywood Bowl's production of Kinky Boots beings performances tonight and runs through July 10th, 2022, featuring Wayne Brady in the role of Lola, Jake Shears as Charlie, and Kelly Marie Tran as Lauren. Go inside rehearsals and get a first look at the cast in action.

2
Ballas, Winokur & More Join Hollywood Bowl KINKY BOOTS Photo
Ballas, Winokur & More Join Hollywood Bowl KINKY BOOTS

Additional casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl’s upcoming production of Kinky Boots July 8–10,2022. Find out how to get tickets and see who else is in the cast!

3
Win Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE IN CONCERT at the Hollywood Bowl! Photo
Win Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE IN CONCERT at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ In Concert, under the direction of Justin Freer at the Hollywood Bowl on September 17. The contest closes on Friday, September 10 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

4
Win Tickets to BLACK PANTHER IN CONCERT with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl! Photo
Win Tickets to BLACK PANTHER IN CONCERT with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to Black Panther in Concert with the LA Philharmonic, under the direction of Thomas Wilkins with special guest Baaba Maal at the Hollywood Bowl on September 10. The contest closes on Wednesday, September 8 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'
Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'
Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'
Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You