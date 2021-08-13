Win Tickets to Perisphere Theater's TIME IS ON OUR SIDE

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to Perisphere Theater's Time is On Our Side in Washington DC, running from August 12 to August 28.

What if everything you thought you knew about your family history was wrong?

Annie and Curtis are friends who produce and host a wildly unpopular podcast about Philadelphia history. When they discover a diary suggesting that Annie's grandmother was a closeted lesbian, the two friends-both gay themselves-have thoroughly opposite reactions. Curtis sees the story as a way of taking the podcast in a new direction and building its audience. Annie is afraid that delving into the past will destroy her idyllic image of her family.

In addition to exploring the issues of friendship and honesty, this hilarious and poignant play tackles fundamental questions about how we view the past: Who owns history? Who gets to tell it? Are there parts of it that are best left untold?

