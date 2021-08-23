Win Tickets to Gershwin, Bonds, and Still with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to a night of American song from Broadway and beyond, with music by Ulysses Kay, William Grant Still, Margaret Bonds, and George Gershwin performed by the LA Philharmonic, featuring Aaron Diehl on piano and vocals from Julia Bullock, under the direction of Thomas Wilkins at the Hollywood Bowl on September 2.

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

The contest closes on Friday, August 27 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

Star soprano Julia Bullock performs a selection of songs by George Gershwin and Margaret Bonds, one of the first Black composers to gain recognition in the U.S., known for her arrangements of spirituals and her collaborations with Langston Hughes. Virtuoso jazz and classical pianist Aaron Diehl performs Gershwin's intricate "I Got Rhythm" Variations with Thomas Wilkins conducting.