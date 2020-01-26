Williamstown to Broadway: A Look Back on Some Recent Transfers From the Williamstown Theatre Festival

The Williamstown Theatre Festival has been the starting place for a number of plays and musicals that end up securing a spot on the Great White Way!

Recently, there have been multiple Broadway hits that began at the Festival. In honor of the most recent, Grand Horizons, we're taking a look back on some other biggest WTF transfers from the past few years!

Learn more about The Bridges of Madison County, The Elephant Man, The Visit, and more, below!

The Bridges of Madison County

The Bridges of Madison County is a musical based on the novel, and subsequent film, of the same name. The musical ran at the Williamstown Theatre Festival from August 1 to August 18, 2014.

The cast was led by Steven Pasquale (Robert) and Elena Shaddow (Francesca). Kelli O'Hara was originally announced to play Francesca, but she had to exit due to her pregnancy with her second child.

O'Hara took over the role of Francesca when Bridges transferred to Broadway, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. It began previews on January 17, 2014, and officially opened on February 20, 2014. The musical closed on May 18, 2014, after 137 performances.





