Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater's ANIMALS Starring Madeline Brewer & More Available Tomorrow

The Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater world premiere presentation of Animals is available worldwide tomorrow, December 17 at 3 AM ET within the Audible Plus catalog. Animals is part of the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season produced on Audible.

Written by Emmy Award nominee Stacy Osei-Kuffour ("PEN15," "Watchmen") and directed by Obie Award winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), Animals features SAG Award nominee Madeline Brewer ("Orange Is the New Black," "The Handmaid's Tale"), SAG Award nominee Jason Butler Harner ("Ozark"), Emmy Award nominee William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place"), and Aja Naomi King ("How to Get Away with Murder," The Birth of a Nation).

The creative team also includes Fan Zhang (sound design) and Tyler Thomas (assistant director).

Animals' running time is approximately 90 minutes. Special access to all seven titles in the WTF Season on Audible will be made available to eligible WTF donors; visit www.wtfestival.org/support for more information.

Lydia (Aja Naomi King) and Henry (Jason Butler Harner)'s dinner guests (Madeline Brewer and William Jackson Harper) are about to arrive when Henry's spontaneous marriage proposal threatens to burn the evening to a crisp. Wine bottles and years of unspoken tensions are uncorked, and, before the evening is through, Lydia must confront her long-held fears and feelings if she's going to commit to a future with Henry. Directed by Whitney White, Stacy Osei-Kuffour's world premiere comedy marches into the muddy intersection of romantic entanglement, identity, pride, and survival.

Forged during and in response to a fraught moment in history, the unprecedented collaboration between Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater preserves the Festival season in a different format, provides continued work for the artists involved in the Festival season, and produces a body of work that will be made available for global Audible listeners to enjoy and experience. It also marks the first time that a theatrical season of work will be produced on Audible.

The rest of WTF's 2020 season on Audible includes the Tennessee Williams masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire and Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler, both out now; the world premiere Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club written by and featuring Shakina Nayfack, available December 29; and Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue; the world premiere musical Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music & lyrics by Dawn Landes; and Sanaz Toossi's world premiere Wish You Were Here - all to be released in early 2021.

For more information about Williamstown Theatre Festival, please visit www.wtfestival.org. For more information about Audible, please visit www.audible.com.