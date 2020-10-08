'William Waldrop And Peter Thoresen To Offer Upcoming 'Kander And Tesori Zoom Edition' Of Their Musical Theatre Masterclass Series

They will offer the 3 installment masterclass series Broadway Combos beginning October 13.

Broadway music director and conductor William Waldrop (Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Evita) and award-winning voice teacher and music director Peter Thoresen (faculty at Pace University, Peter Thoresen Vocal Studios, Musical Theatre College Auditions; students in Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls & many more) will offer their 3 installment masterclass series Broadway Combos beginning October 13.

The online zoom class will run October 13, 20 and 27 at 7pmEST and has an 8-participant class maximum. Each edition of the series engages a group of singers to grow their audition technique and build their books strategically by focusing on a combination of iconic Broadway composers. The October edition of the series will highlight the respective and formidable canons of John Kander and Jeanine Tesori.

Broadway Combos is aimed at professional and emerging professionals (including college/conservatory students), as well as veteran performers in NYC & beyond. The class will guide participants in understanding what creative teams are listening for behind the table, how to improve their vocal and audition technique, and how to strategically build their books. To register for the Kander and Tesori Zoom edition of Broadway Combos, potential participants should visit https://www.broadwaycombos.com/

Waldrop says, "In this incredibly difficult and fluid time, we are excited to offer our Broadway Combos series as a unique way for singers to continue their training and sharpen their skills, enabling them to be prepared and confident for any audition or performance that may come their way." Thoresen adds that "using a dynamic combo of Broadway composers affords us the opportunity to offer a pointed repertoire focus while providing participants with efficient and intensive audition and performance readying techniques."

Thoresen and Waldrop met as graduate voice students at The Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, Maryland. Years later they reconnected and came up with the idea for Broadway Combos after discussing their careers, students and the singers they work with and train regularly. They became excited about how their individual work as music director and voice teacher could help singers with the challenges of auditioning and performing in the musical theatre.

Dr. Peter Thoresen is an award-winning voice teacher, performer and music director. He maintains a thriving private studio in NYC (Peter Thoresen Vocal Studios) and is an adjunct professor of voice at Pace University. His students appear regularly on Broadway (Dear Evan Hansen, Caroline, or Change, Hamilton, Mean Girls, Kinky Boots, Beetlejuice and many others), off-Broadway, in national tours, and on TV and film. Peter also teaches, music directs, and performs in the Middle East and Asia with the Association of American Voices. He holds a Doctor of Music degree in voice from the Indiana University Jacob School of Music.

Maestro Waldrop is currently the Assistant Conductor for The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. He was Music Director/Conductor for the recent revival of Cats as well as the Associate Conductor for the revival of Evita (with Ricky Martin). Select off-Broadway and regional credits include A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Grey Gardens, and South Pacific. He is also a frequent guest conductor with orchestras across the United States, including the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, the Florida Orchestra, the North Carolina Symphony, and the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

For more information and to register for the upcoming edition visit broadwaycombos.com. Or go to the Broadway Combos Instagram @broadwaycombos

