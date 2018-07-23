William Shatner to Return to Australia with Broadway One Man Show SHATNER'S WORLD

Jul. 23, 2018  

It has been announced that legendary actor and iconoclast William Shatner is set to bring an encore tour of his 2012 Broadway show, Shatner's World, to Australia this October.

Shatner last performed the piece in Australia in 2015, and will bring an updated version of the piece to Aussie audiences this time around.

Of the changes, Shatner said, "Australian audiences will also be able to hear some of my latest musical endeavours performed live for the very first time. It's going to be a hell of a lot of fun."

Shatner will play four dates, beginning in Perth, and continuing on to Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

SHATNER'S WORLD: WE JUST LIVE IN IT takes audiences on a voyage through Shatner's life and career, from Shakespearean stage actor to internationally known icon and raconteur, known as much for his unique persona as for his expansive body of work on television and film.



