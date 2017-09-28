Will Sam Mendes Acclaimed Production of THE FERRYMAN Transfer to Broadway?

The Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye has just reported that Sam Mendes production of Jez Butterworth's acclaimed play, The Ferryman is currently looking into a Broadway transfer.

Though negotiations are underway, no details of the transfer have yet been revealed except that the production is looking into a 2018 Broadway opening.

After the short run at The Royal Court Theatre sold out in just one day, the producers announced that the new play would transfer to the West End's Gielguld Theater.

The cast includes Bríd Brennan, Turlough Convery, Fra Fee, Tom Glynn-Carney, Stuart Graham, Gerard Horan, Carla Langley, Des McAleer, Conor MacNeill, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Eugene O'Hare and Niall Wright with further casting to be announced. The full company comprises 38 performers: 18 main adults, 7 covers, 12 children on rota and 1 baby.

The Ferryman centers on Rural Derry in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

Jez Butterworth, whose plays include Jerusalem and Mojo and The River, previously collaborated with Sam Mendes on the scripts for Spectre and Skyfall from the James Bond franchise.

