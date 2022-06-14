Will Roland, Olivia Puckett & More to Star in THE PANIC OF '29 Off-Broadway

59E59 Theaters and Less Than Rent Theatre have announced the cast for The Panic of '29

by Graham Techler (The Moderators) and directed by Max Friedman (Midnight at the Never Get). The Panic of '29 begins previews July 23, 2022, in Theater B and opens July 31 for a run through August 20, 2022. Less Than Rent Theatre is a Co-Op Resident Company at 59E59 Theaters.



The cast of The Panic of '29 will include Will Roland (Be More Chill), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen), Erik Lochtefeld (King Kong), Joyelle Nicole Johnson ("Love Joy"), Jaela Cheeks-Lomax in her professional debut, Rachel B. Joyce (The Collision), Julia Knitel (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Jared Loftin (tick tick...BOOM!), Jack Maloney (Pippin), Will Turner (SeaWife) and RJ Vaillancourt (Saint Joan). Devin Kessler (Yes), Brian Morabito (Romans), Jacob Presson (Our Town) and Rachel Ravel ("Halston") will serve as the Understudies.



The Panic of '29 will feature scenic design by Max Friedman, costume design by Corina Chase, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Margaret Montagna, props design by Brandy Hoang Collier, orchestrations & arrangements by Barrett Riggins, and fight & intimacy direction by Lexi Orphanos. Karen Schleifer will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Kate Holland as Stage Manager. Nora Brigid Monahan is the Dramaturg and

McKenna Quigley Harrington is the Associate Producer.



When the stock market crashes in October 1929, the Roaring Twenties come to a screeching halt, and the lives of people everywhere will never be the same! Dot, the secretary for the VP of the New York Stock Exchange, skips town with a rag-tag band of misfits and embarks on a decades-spanning journey involving financiers, lounge singers, crime novelists, cops, hobos, vigilantes, beekeepers, and even the French. Try as they might, they can't outrun alternate history in this chaotic reimagining of the Great Crash.

ABOUT 59E59

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.



The Panic of '29 is a dark screwball comedy with memorable characters, toe-tapping tunes, and featuring... the total collapse of the US of A!