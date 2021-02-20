Why BroadwayWorld Education/IAMT is the Place to Get Your Theatre Training!

Feb. 20, 2021

While the weather outside is frightful, hunker in and get your education on with BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre in an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance! Why should you train with IAMT? Let us count the ways!

1. Train (safely) from home

You don't have to hop a train to get your training started at IAMT. Over 10 weeks of classes with IAMT, you'll study singing, acting and dance techniques, taught by an all-star IAMT faculty - all from your home computer or mobile device. It's the best and most cost-effective way to prepare for school, hone your skills and get tips and knowledge from teachers who are actually IN the industry. There will be several live-streamed events where you can ask questions directly to IAMT faculty along with opportunities to submit videos of yourself performing to receive direct and specific feedback.

How does it work? Students receive a private login to a secure site which will allow you to watch all classes in your series. Each week, new one-hour classes will be available on the secure site. You will be notified as each new class is posted, and can watch the class both instantly and on demand. All classes will remain available in your library to watch again, on-demand. After watching each class, you'll have the ability to submit questions, comments and feedback to the instructors which will be answered in future episodes.

This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!

2. Learn from the best With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide you towards a career in the arts. Programs are led by three-time Broadway performer and Tony-nominated producer Michael Minarik, international opera singer and Broadway performer Andrew Drost, and internationally-renowned dancers Nicholas Cunningham, Ted Keener and Deanna Doyle. For each series, you will receive two opportunities to get feedback from IAMT instructors - giving you their insights into your progress, career advice, and next steps in your theatrical education journey. Each week we will open up a schedule of 15-minute slots for you to sign up for, to connect you with your teacher for a 1:1 session. If there's a dance, scene or song to prepare, you will receive materials in advance so you are ready to go! 3. Gain a well-rounded education Grow towards triple threat status with a theatre education in three distinct areas of the art form- singing, acting and dancing. In the dance series, learn about stretching and strengthening, Musical Theatre dance technique, basics of Ballet, Tap, Jazz Funk and Hip Hop! Improve your acting with the Art of the Breath. Learn how to be in the moment using your breath, and with this breath, become a true actor. This method is an evolution of past acting techniques which will rely only on the participant being mindful of their place in this world and their reaction to that breath, in that moment. And warm up your vocal cords for VoiceBarre, with a knowledgeable voice teacher who can evaluate your voice, guide your progress and give you voice building exercises that have been proven in the voice studio to yield results. 4. Prepare for your future IAMT is the #1 post-secondary, two-year professional training program in New York City, and is always looking to work with students who have the passion and desire to pursue a career in musical theatre. IAMT believes in a positive approach to teaching by celebrating what is unique in you, while refining your unexplored potential. The Institute for American Musical Theatre, after only 3.5 years, has 2 students in Broadway shows, 7 National Tours, 3 off-Broadway shows and dozens or regional engagements! We have workshopped three brand new musicals by Tony award winners and established writing teams with dozens more to come! That, in addition to our unprecedented access to the industry, is why IAMT is becoming known simply as "Broadway's School".

5. And the price is right...

Enroll for packages for combinations of the disciplines described above for as little as $450. What are you waiting for? Click here to enroll today!