Whoopi Goldberg Says HOCUS POCUS 2 Success Led to SISTER ACT 3 Happening

Sister Act 3 is currently in development, with a script being written by Tyler Perry.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that the success of Hocus Pocus 2 has led to further interest in Sister Act 3.

On today's episode of The View, Goldberg revealed to Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy that Sister Act 3 "is happening" and that she will be getting a script at the end of the month. The pair starred in the first Sister Act film in 1992 and its 1993 sequel.

"It'll take a little while but it is happening. You all helped that happen, I think, because they brought Hocus Pocus back and they finally said, 'Well we might as well put those nuns back out there and see if they have any juice.," Goldberg said to Najimy.

Now streaming on Disney+, Hocus Pocus 2 was the biggest film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date, based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release. The new film features the return of Najimy, as well as Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sister Act 3 is currently in development with a script being written by Tyler Perry. Last month, Perry stopped by The View to give an update on the film's progress.

"I love the idea of us making this happen but the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I'd like to so we've got a good script, we're off to a great start, so we're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going," Perry revealed.

Goldberg also teased the upcoming film when Jenifer Lewis visited The View, confirming that Lewis could appear in the upcoming installment.

"You know we're still gonna do that movie," Goldberg told Lewis. "She's in Sister Act and I do everything I can to work with her because she's fun."

Lewis played Michele in both Sister Act films. The cast of the movies also included Maggie Smith, Wendy Makkena, Mary Wickes, Beth Fowler, Harvey Keitel, Bill Nunn, and more.

Watch a clip of Najimy and Goldberg in Sister Act here:

Photo: ABC/Paula Lobo



