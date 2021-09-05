Who Casts Broadway Shows? And More Casting Questions Answered!
Learn more about The Telsey Office, Tara Rubin Casting, Binder Casting and more!
At any point in time, up to 41 companies of talented actors, singers, and dancers can be occupying a Broadway stage. How are they chosen as the elite few to take a Broadway bow...? It's all in the hands of casting directors.
What is a casting director? Casting directors work closely with members of a production's creative team to help them find ideal candidates for each role. Typically, they will not make the final decision on who is hired, but they often play a vital role in holding auditions, finding talent, and providing an array of options for key members of a show's production team.
While casting directors work in all forms of media, including film, television, and commercials, a handful of offices dominate the Broadway scene. We're reviewing the key players below!
The Telsey Office
Formally known as Telsey + Company, The Telsey Office is perhaps the best known casting office for commercials, film, television, and course, theatre. The company has bases in both New York City and Los Angeles.
Recent Broadway: Waitress, MJ the Musical, Flying Over Sunset, Mrs. Doubtfire, Diana, West Side Story, Tina, The Sound Inside, Beetlejuice, Gary, Oklahoma!, Be More Chill, To Kill a Mockingbird, Network, The Cher Show, The Prom.
Website: www.thetelseyoffice.com
Contact: info@thetelseyoffice.com | 917-277-7520
Tara Rubin Casting
Another heavy hitter on the Broadway scene is Tara Rubin Casting, founded in 2001.
Recent Broadway: Six, Ain't Too Proud, Summer, The Band's Visit, Prince of Broadway, Bandstand, Indecent, Miss Saigon, Dear Evan Hansen, A Bronx Tale, Cats, Disaster!
Website: www.tararubincasting.com
Contact: tararubincasting.info@gmail.com | 212-302-3011
Binder Casting
Binder Casting was founded by Jay Binder nearly 40 years ago and has been a part of RWS Entertainment Group since 2016. The office has cast 150+ Broadway, Off-Broadway, and National Touring productions, in addition to countless national and international projects spanning both stage and screen.
Recent Broadway: The Lion King, In Transit, Dames at Sea, It Shoulda Been You, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Born Yesterday, White Christmas, Finian's Rainbow.
Website: bindercasting.com
Contact: info@bindercasting.com | 212-586-6777
Stewart/Whitley
An award-winning office in New York City that delivers excellence and innovation in casting. Respect for the creative process: the artistic teams, actors and all who collaborate in it is paramount. Connecting creativity is at the cornerstone of what they do.
Recent Broadway: Hadestown, The Lightning Thief, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Pippin, Chicago
Website: www.stewartwhitley.com
Contact: info@stewartwhitley.com | 212-635-2153
Wojcik/Seay Casting
W|S opened its doors in January of 2009 with the National non union tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and has been working non stop ever since. In NYC, they have cast for Off Broadway, many projects in development for runs on Broadway as well as national tours, readings and festival shows.
Recent Broadway: Jesus Christ Superstar, Motown
Website: wscasting.com
Contact: info@wscasting.com
Jim Carnahan, CSA
Recent Broadway: Moulin Rouge!, Kiss Me, Kate, Tootsie, Burn This, The Ferryman, Head Over Heels, Travesties, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Angels in America, Farinelli and the King, Time and the Conways, 1984, Groundhog Day, The Price, The Cherry Orchard, Long Day's Journey Into Night, She Loves Me, Noises Off, Fun Home.
Stephen Kopel, CSA
Recent Broadway: Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill; Kiss Me, Kate; The Play That Goes Wrong; Beautiful; Sunday in the Park with George; Amélie; She Loves Me; Noises Off; Violet; The Glass Menagerie; Harvey; Once; Anything Goes
Caparelliotis Casting
Recent Broadway: The Minutes, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, In the Height of the Storm, Ink, Hillary and Clinton, King Lear, The Waverly Gallery, The Nap, The Boys in the Band, Saint Joan.
Daniel Swee, CSA
Recent Broadway: Pass Over, The Great Society, To Kill a Mockingbird, Six Degrees of Separation, Oslo, The Present, The Heidi Chronicles, The Audience
Cindy Tolan, CSA
Recent Broadway: Company, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Betrayal, Macbeth, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.
Other standouts on the theatre scene:
Bass/Valle Casting
Bob Cline Casting
Franck Casting
HBD Casting
Jamibeth Margolis Casting
Klapper Casting
Laura Stanczyk Casting
Michael Cassara Casting