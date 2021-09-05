Who Casts Broadway Shows? And More Casting Questions Answered!

At any point in time, up to 41 companies of talented actors, singers, and dancers can be occupying a Broadway stage. How are they chosen as the elite few to take a Broadway bow...? It's all in the hands of casting directors.

What is a casting director? Casting directors work closely with members of a production's creative team to help them find ideal candidates for each role. Typically, they will not make the final decision on who is hired, but they often play a vital role in holding auditions, finding talent, and providing an array of options for key members of a show's production team.

While casting directors work in all forms of media, including film, television, and commercials, a handful of offices dominate the Broadway scene. We're reviewing the key players below!

Looking for upcoming auditions? Visit BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity listings.

The Telsey Office

Formally known as Telsey + Company, The Telsey Office is perhaps the best known casting office for commercials, film, television, and course, theatre. The company has bases in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Recent Broadway: Waitress, MJ the Musical, Flying Over Sunset, Mrs. Doubtfire, Diana, West Side Story, Tina, The Sound Inside, Beetlejuice, Gary, Oklahoma!, Be More Chill, To Kill a Mockingbird, Network, The Cher Show, The Prom.

Website: www.thetelseyoffice.com

Contact: info@thetelseyoffice.com | 917-277-7520

Another heavy hitter on the Broadway scene is Tara Rubin Casting, founded in 2001.

Recent Broadway: Six, Ain't Too Proud, Summer, The Band's Visit, Prince of Broadway, Bandstand, Indecent, Miss Saigon, Dear Evan Hansen, A Bronx Tale, Cats, Disaster!

Website: www.tararubincasting.com

Contact: tararubincasting.info@gmail.com | 212-302-3011

Binder Casting

Binder Casting was founded by Jay Binder nearly 40 years ago and has been a part of RWS Entertainment Group since 2016. The office has cast 150+ Broadway, Off-Broadway, and National Touring productions, in addition to countless national and international projects spanning both stage and screen.

Recent Broadway: The Lion King, In Transit, Dames at Sea, It Shoulda Been You, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Born Yesterday, White Christmas, Finian's Rainbow.

Website: bindercasting.com

Contact: info@bindercasting.com | 212-586-6777

Stewart/Whitley

An award-winning office in New York City that delivers excellence and innovation in casting. Respect for the creative process: the artistic teams, actors and all who collaborate in it is paramount. Connecting creativity is at the cornerstone of what they do.

Recent Broadway: Hadestown, The Lightning Thief, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Pippin, Chicago

Website: www.stewartwhitley.com

Contact: info@stewartwhitley.com | 212-635-2153

Wojcik/Seay Casting

W|S opened its doors in January of 2009 with the National non union tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and has been working non stop ever since. In NYC, they have cast for Off Broadway, many projects in development for runs on Broadway as well as national tours, readings and festival shows.

Recent Broadway: Jesus Christ Superstar, Motown

Website: wscasting.com

Contact: info@wscasting.com

Jim Carnahan, CSA

Recent Broadway: Moulin Rouge!, Kiss Me, Kate, Tootsie, Burn This, The Ferryman, Head Over Heels, Travesties, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Angels in America, Farinelli and the King, Time and the Conways, 1984, Groundhog Day, The Price, The Cherry Orchard, Long Day's Journey Into Night, She Loves Me, Noises Off, Fun Home.

Stephen Kopel, CSA

Recent Broadway: Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill; Kiss Me, Kate; The Play That Goes Wrong; Beautiful; Sunday in the Park with George; Amélie; She Loves Me; Noises Off; Violet; The Glass Menagerie; Harvey; Once; Anything Goes

Recent Broadway: The Minutes, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, In the Height of the Storm, Ink, Hillary and Clinton, King Lear, The Waverly Gallery, The Nap, The Boys in the Band, Saint Joan.

Daniel Swee, CSA

Recent Broadway: Pass Over, The Great Society, To Kill a Mockingbird, Six Degrees of Separation, Oslo, The Present, The Heidi Chronicles, The Audience

Cindy Tolan, CSA

Recent Broadway: Company, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Betrayal, Macbeth, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Other standouts on the theatre scene:

Bass/Valle Casting

Bob Cline Casting

Franck Casting

HBD Casting

Jamibeth Margolis Casting

Klapper Casting

Laura Stanczyk Casting

Michael Cassara Casting