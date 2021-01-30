Where to Buy the Best Broadway Merch!

Searching for merch? Whether you're shopping for yourself or for your best, theatre-loving friend, there are lots of places to purchase clothing, housewares, and memorabilia that will show off your Broadway pride.

Get your credit card ready, because BroadwayWorld has rounded up the five best ways to shop online til you drop!

BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Let your search start and end with BroadwayWorld's very own merch shop, which features an ever-evolving assortment of shirts, mugs, pillows and more with slogans and art to satisfy theatre nerds of all generations. Search the shop for original designs in Adult, Youth, and Kids sizes and fill your home with goods that the whole family can enjoy!

The Broadway Cares Online Store

Shop for a cause and land original merch year-round for all-occasion gift-giving. Here you can find that perfect gift for yourself or for the theater-lover in your life. In addition to a vast array of books, CDs, signed memorabilia and holiday decor, this is the place to score items from the Broadway Cares Collection (featuring logos from your favorite shows that have played on Broadway this past season), and the Broadway Cares Classic Collection (including timeless gift ideas which honor the classic musicals of Broadway).

Show-Specific Merch

Most Broadway shows offer a vast array of merch available at the back of their theatres, OR, when theatres aren't open, from their official websites. Whether you're looking for the latest designs from mega-hits like Hamilton or Dear Evan Hansen, or niche pieces from cult favorites like Girl From the North Country or Six, get more specialized, official merch options straight from the source!

Etsy

If official isn't your thing and you want to go rogue, plenty of shops on Etsy provide unique, hand-made creations to appease Broadway lovers of all kinds!

Stage Door

Looking for something more personalized? Treat yourself to a Broadway experience designed just for you from BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform.