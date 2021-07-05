Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers!

Next up, the original cast of Legally Blonde the Musical!

Laura Bell Bundy starred as Elle Woods in the original Broadway production of Legally Blonde. For her performance she received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. After Legally Blonde, Bundy was signed to Mercury Records Nashville and released her first country music single, "Giddy On Up" in 2010. Her country album Achin' and Shakin' was released that same year and debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and number 28 on the Billboard 200. In 2013, she signed with Big Machine Records and released the single "Two Step". On television Bundy had a recurring role on the sixth season of How I Met Your Mother as Becky, Robin's co-anchor. From 2012 to 2015 she had a recurring role as Shelby on The CW's Hart of Dixie. In 2013, she starred in the Lifetime movie Becoming Santa. In 2018, Bundy starred as the lead in a Los Angeles production of Sweet Charity staged and directed by Kathleen Marshall. In October 2020, Laura Bell Bundy launched the podcast Women of Tomorrow. In May 2021, she released her album Women of Tomorrow!

Christian Borle starred as the original Emmett Forrest in Legally Blonde, a role which earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Borle was an original cast member of the Regional, Off-Broadway, and Broadway productions of Peter and the Starcatcher, and his performance earned him his second Tony Award nomination and first win as Best Featured Actor in a Play in 2012. Borle went on to star as Tom Levitt in the NBC TV show Smash from 2012-2013. He then went on to star as Max Dettweiler in The Sound of Music Live! in 2013. In 2014, he played Mr. Darling and Mr. Smee in Peter Pan Live!.

In 2015, he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Something Rotten!. In 2016, Borle starred as Marvin in the limited Broadway revival of Falsettos, and was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance. In 2017, Borle starred as Willy Wonka in the Broadway production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In 2019, Borle starred as Orin Scrivello in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. He won a Lucille Lortel Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance.

Orfeh

Orfeh starred as the original Paulette in Legally Blonde, a role which earned her a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. Orfeh released her first solo album, What Do You Want from Me, in 2008. On television, she has appeared in The Good Cop, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and more. In 2014, Orfeh recorded a song for Michael Mott's album, "Where The Sky Ends". In 2015, she released the Christmas-themed single Baby Please Come Home. In 2016, Orfeh and her husband, Andy Karl, performed at the Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. In 2016, Orfeh and Andy Karl debuted their cabaret show Legally Bound at Feinstein's/54 Below, and In 2018, Orfeh went on to star as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman on Broadway. Orfeh and Andy Karl will be performing at Feinstein's/54 Below on July 15, 16 & 17 at 7 PM!

Andy Karl starred as the original UPS Guy, Kyle, in Legally Blonde! Karl went on to star as Joe in the Broadway musical adaptation of 9 to 5. He went on to take over the role of Fiyero in Wicked in 2010, and took over the role Tommy DeVito in the Broadway production of Jersey Boys in 2011. He then went on to star in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood in 2012 at Studio 54, and was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical. Karl then starred in the Broadway production of Rocky as the title character in 2014 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. In 2015 he was nominated again for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, for his performance as Bruce Granit in the revival of On the Twentieth Century. In 2015, Karl joined the recurring cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as the unit's new sergeant, Mike Dodds, who is the son of Peter Gallagher's Chief William Dodds. The role reunited Karl and Gallagher after working together on On the Twentieth Century. He left his role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, when his character died. Karl starred as Phil in the musical adaptation of Groundhog Day in 2017, both on Broadway and in the West End, and received the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. In 2018, he starred in the Broadway production of Pretty Woman: The Musical. Andy Karl and Orfeh will be performing at Feinstein's/54 Below on July 15, 16 & 17 at 7 PM!

Kate Shindle starred in the original Broadway production of Legally Blonde as Vivienne Kensington. In 2011, she played the Mad Hatter in the Broadway production of Wonderland. In 2014, Shindle published a memoir, Being Miss America: Behind the Rhinestone Curtain. On television, Shindle has appeared in White Collar, Gossip Girl, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Fight, and Elementary. Since 2015, Kate Shindle has been the president of the Actors' Equity Association.

Leslie Kritzer starred as Serena in the original Broadway production of Legally Blonde. In 2008 Kritzer went on to star in A Catered Affair on Broadway, and in the Encores! staged concert presentation of On the Town. She then went on to play Monica in the Off-Broadway musical Rooms: A Rock Romance in 2009. In 2010, she starred in the Broadway production of the new musical revue, Sondheim on Sondheim. In 2015-2016, Kritzer starred in two Off-Broadway productions: the Vineyard Theatre's production of Gigantic, and the 2016 Roundabout Theatre Company production of The Robber Bridegroom, which earned her nominations for the 2016 Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. She won for her performance in The Robber Bridegroom. In 2016 she replaced Heidi Blickenstaff in Something Rotten on Broadway. In 2017, she starred in the new musical The Honeymooners at the Paper Mill Playhouse, and in 2018, Kritzer starred in the Broadway musical Beetlejuice as Delia Schlimmer and Miss Argentina.

Richard H. Blake starred as the original Warner Huntington III in Legally Blonde! After Legally Blonde, Blake starred as Fiyero on the First National tour of Wicked, replacing Cliffton Hall in 2008 and touring with the production until 2011. He replaced Kyle Dean Massey in the role on Broadway in 2011. Blake then joined the South Korean production of Wicked. After Wicked, Blake joined the cast of Matilda the Musical in 2013 as the Escapologist, Sergei, and the Party Entertainer. After Matilda, he took over the role of Tommy DeVito in the Broadway production of Jersey Boys in 2014. Blake went on to Star as Lorenzo in the Broadway musical adaptation of A Bronx Tale in 2016.

Annaleigh Ashford originated the role of Margot in Legally Blonde. After Legally Blonde, Ashford replaced Kendra Kassebaum as Glinda in Wicked in 2007, and then transferred to the Chicago production in 2008. In 2010, Ashford Ashford took over the role of Jeanie in Hair on Broadway. In 2011, Ashford starred as Maureen Johnson in the Off-Broadway revival of Rent. In 2012, she appeared in the Off-Broadway musical Dogfight. In 2013, she starred as Lauren in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots, receiving the nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

In January 2014, she released her first single "Another Time (Andrew's Song)". In 2014, Ashford starred as Essie Carmichael in the Broadway revival of You Can't Take It with You, winning the 2015 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play. In 2015, she went on to star in the Broadway production of A. R. Gurney's comedy Sylvia. That same year she released her debut album Lost in the Stars: Live at 54 Below. In 2016, she starred as Dot/Marie opposite Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park with George on Broadway.

On screen, Ashford made her film debut in 2008 in Sex and the City: The Movie. In 2013, Ashford provided the voice of a troll in Frozen. In 2013, Ashford appeared in the recurring role of Betty DiMello in season one of Showtime's Masters of Sex. In 2018, she appeared as Elizabeth Cote in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and co-starred in the Jennifer Lopez comedy film Second Act as Hildy. Ashford starred in the film A Rainy Day in New York, which was released in 2019. In 2020, Ashford was cast in the CBS Sitcom B Positive.

Michael Rupert originated the role of Professor Callahan in Legally Blond on Broadway and on the National tour in 2010. In 2010, he starred in a workshop production of The Happy Elf, composed by Harry Connick, Jr. at Montgomery College's Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center, Rockville, Maryland in a co-production with Adventure Theatre, Washington, DC. In 2012, he starred in the Off-Broadway play 7th Monarch. In 2014 he appeared in the Broadway revival of On the Town as Judge Pitkin.

Nikki Snelson originated the role of Brooke Wyndam in Legally Blonde. After Legally Blonde, Snelson went on to join the National tour of A Chorus Line, as Cassie in 2008. She then starred opposite Robert Cuccioli in 42 Street at The Muny in St. Louis in 2009. Snelson originated the role of the Mad Hatter in the world premiere of Frank Wildhorn's Wonderland: Alice's New Musical Adventure in 2009 at The Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center. In 2010, she took part in a reading of the new musical Sphinx Winx, featuring music and lyrics by Kenneth Hitchner, Jr. and a book by Phillip Capice, Bob Keuch and Anne Hitchner. In 2012, she starred in The Napa Valley Broadway Playhouse production of Cabaret. Snelson has continued to teach musical theatre and dance workshops and classes for programs across the country.

Johnson originated the role of Enid Hoopes in Legally Blonde. In 2008 she performed as Paulette in the national tour of Legally Blonde. Johnson appeared in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots in 2013. Johnson is also is an accomplished cabaret artist selling out shows at Joe's Pub, 54 Below, The Regency, Ars Nova and The Duplex!