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What Do the Drama League Awards Nominations Mean for the 2026 Tony Awards?

The 92nd annual Drama League Awards will be presented on May 15, 2026.

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Featured Topic 2026 AWARDS SEASON More Coverage What Do the Drama League Awards Nominations Mean for the 2026 Tony Awards?

Just yesterday, Corbin Bleu and Natalie Venetia Belcon announced the 2026 Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

What does this news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?

BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama League nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past 15 years. Check out the chances that this year's Drama League nominees have at a Tony nod below!

Year Eligible DL Nominees That
Earned Tony Nominations		 Percentage
2025 47 of 86 55%
2024  53 of 84 63%
2023 42 of 71 59%
2022 49 of 54 91%
2021 N/A N/A
2020 24 of 28 86%
2019 39 of 56 70%
2018 39 of 51 76%
2017 40 of 57 70%
2016 38 of 58 66%
2015 38 0f 57 67%
2014 40 of 63 63%
2013 33 of 58 57%
2012 40 of 62 65%
2011 38 of 64 59%
2010 38 of 71 53%

View a full list of the 2026 nominees and check out a full breakdown of the 2025/26 Broadway season.  

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