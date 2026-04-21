What Do the Drama League Awards Nominations Mean for the 2026 Tony Awards?
The 92nd annual Drama League Awards will be presented on May 15, 2026.
Just yesterday, Corbin Bleu and Natalie Venetia Belcon announced the 2026 Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.
What does this news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?
BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama League nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past 15 years. Check out the chances that this year's Drama League nominees have at a Tony nod below!
|Year
|Eligible DL Nominees That
Earned Tony Nominations
|Percentage
|2025
|47 of 86
|55%
|2024
|53 of 84
|63%
|2023
|42 of 71
|59%
|2022
|49 of 54
|91%
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|24 of 28
|86%
|2019
|39 of 56
|70%
|2018
|39 of 51
|76%
|2017
|40 of 57
|70%
|2016
|38 of 58
|66%
|2015
|38 0f 57
|67%
|2014
|40 of 63
|63%
|2013
|33 of 58
|57%
|2012
|40 of 62
|65%
|2011
|38 of 64
|59%
|2010
|38 of 71
|53%
View a full list of the 2026 nominees and check out a full breakdown of the 2025/26 Broadway season.