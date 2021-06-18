What Do We Know About Broadway's COVID-19 Protocols and Refund Policies?

Broadway shows have begun to make announcements on when they will be back.

Below please find the COVID-19 protocols and refund policies for Broadway shows opening in 2021 with tickets currently on sale!

*Last updated: 6/18/2021

Shows Per Week: 8

COVID Policy: The Imperial Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted.

Refunds: Buy tickets for Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either refund or exchange your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

Shows Per Week: 7-8. See calendar HERE.

COVID Policy: The New Amsterdam Theatre will follow New York State and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

Refunds: Refunds are available for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, Broadway Direct, Disney on Broadway Group Sales, Broadway Direct Group Sales or the venue Box Offices. Other approved channels may exist; please contact DTG.GuestServices@Disney.com to confirm the status of other channels. Refund requests made prior to the performance date should be submitted via their request form and will be reviewed and serviced promptly by a member of their team. Refund requests made on the date of the performance may be made with a phone call to the theater box office. Requestors must be ready to provide their Ticketmaster account number, verify the details of the ticket purchase, and provide proof of identity with a photo or scan of a piece of mail. Refunds are limited to 9 tickets per 90-day period.

Shows Per Week: 6

COVID Policy: Among many enhancements, they have now upgraded all of their auditorium ventilation systems with MERV 13 filters, created a contactless experience for guests entering the theatre, and established rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols. Based on CDC and New York state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include contact tracing survey, vaccination or negative test verification, limitations on belongings in the theatre, proper mask usage, assigned entry times, contactless temperature check, social distancing, and more.

Specific health & safety protocols are subject to change but will be clearly communicated to ticket holders in advance of their performance. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue protocols will not be admitted. More details on their Ticket Holder Terms & Conditions page.

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre, and contact customerservice@jujamcyn.com.

Refunds: Jujamcyn Theaters is now offering refunds for tickets purchased for all performances through summer 2021. If you're unsure about whether your tickets are eligible for a refund, please contact us at customerservice@jujamcyn.com.

Guests may transfer their electronic tickets free of charge prior to the start of their performance if they purchased their tickets through SeatGeek.com and are unable to attend on the day of the show.

Guests may also return tickets purchased from the Official Online Box Office or via phone from SeatGeek.com for performances through February 28, 2022 for a refund or exchange. For all other tickets please contact your point of purchase for assistance

To request an exchange or refund, visit https://www.jujamcyn.com/help/ and fill out the Refunds & Exchanges form. Terms and conditions apply.

*Due to COVID restrictions, the first few rows of seats at some of their venues are not currently for sale. All other seating is currently not socially distant. Should guidance from the city, state or CDC change, they will adjust how tickets are being sold.

Shows Per Week: 5

COVID Policy: The Ambassador Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted.

Refunds: Buy tickets for CHICAGO now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

Shows Per Week: 8

COVID Policy: Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theatre owners in conjunction with the State. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted.

Refunds: Buy tickets for any performance through January 17, 2022 and you can either refund or exchange your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

Shows Per Week: 8 shows beginning January 2022. See the calendar HERE.

COVID Policy: The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted.

Refunds:

Buy tickets for Company now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either refund or exchange your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

Shows Per Week: 8 beginning February. See the calendar HERE.

COVID Policy: The Music Box Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted.

Refunds: When you buy tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN now for any performance through January 17, 2022, you can either request a refund or exchange your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

Shows Per Week: 6-8 through November and December, 8 beginning in January. Full schedule HERE.

COVID Policy: The Longacre Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted.

Refunds: Buy tickets for DIANA THE MUSICAL now through January 17, 2022, and you can either refund or exchange your tickets for any other date up until two hours before the performance. You may exchange an order up to three times and refund once per show per month.

Shows Per Week: 8

COVID Policy: The Shubert Organization is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies will not be admitted.

Refunds: Buy tickets now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

Shows Per Week: 8

COVID Policy: Among many enhancements, they have now upgraded all of their auditorium ventilation systems with MERV 13 filters, created a contactless experience for guests entering the theatre, and established rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols. Based on CDC and New York state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include contact tracing survey, vaccination or negative test verification, limitations on belongings in the theatre, proper mask usage, assigned entry times, contactless temperature check, social distancing, and more.

Specific health & safety protocols are subject to change but will be clearly communicated to ticket holders in advance of their performance. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue protocols will not be admitted. More details on their Ticket Holder Terms & Conditions page.

Due to COVID restrictions, the first few rows of seats at some of Jujamcyn's venues are not currently for sale. All other seating is currently not socially distant. Should guidance from the city, state or CDC change, we will adjust how tickets are being sold.

Refunds: Jujamcyn Theaters is now offering refunds for tickets purchased for all performances through summer 2021. If you're unsure about whether your tickets are eligible for a refund, please contact us at customerservice@jujamcyn.com.

Shows Per Week: 7-8, 8 beginning November. See the calendar HERE.

Refunds: As a result of COVID-19, Nederlander is implementing an exchange and refund policy for guests of all of its venues in NYC. This policy will provide flexibility in the event a guest may be unable to attend a show due to illness, travel restrictions, or any other circumstances. Their guests may feel confident purchasing tickets in advance knowing this exchange or refund policy is in effect if they cannot attend the date and time originally purchased. For more information click HERE.

Shows Per Week: 6 until mid November, then 7 going forward. See the calendar HERE.

COVID Policy: Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theatre owners in conjunction with the State. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted.

Refunds: Buy tickets for any performance through January 17, 2022 and you can either refund or exchange your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

Shows Per Week: 8

COVID Policy: Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted.

Refunds: Refunds or exchanges available on all tickets for performances through January 17, 2022.

Shows Per Week: 8

Refunds: As a result of COVID-19, Nederlander is implementing an exchange and refund policy for guests of all of its venues in NYC. This policy will provide flexibility in the event a guest may be unable to attend a show due to illness, travel restrictions, or any other circumstances. Their guests may feel confident purchasing tickets in advance knowing this exchange or refund policy is in effect if they cannot attend the date and time originally purchased.

When you request an exchange or a refund, the request will be approved with no questions asked and no additional service fees assessed provided the request meets the terms and conditions outlined herein. For more info click HERE.

Shows Per Week: 7-8. See the calendar HERE.

Refunds: Recognizing flexibility is key in our guests' return to Broadway. As a result of COVID-19, Nederlander is implementing an exchange and refund policy for guests of all of its venues in NYC. This policy will provide flexibility in the event a guest may be unable to attend a show due to illness, travel restrictions, or any other circumstances. Our guests may feel confident purchasing tickets in advance knowing this exchange or refund policy is in effect if they cannot attend the date and time originally purchased.

When you request an exchange or a refund, the request will be approved with no questions asked and no additional service fees assessed provided the request meets the terms and conditions outlined herein.

Shows Per Week: 5-7, see calendar HERE.

COVID Policy: Among many enhancements, Jujamycn has now upgraded all of their auditorium ventilation systems with MERV 13 filters, created a contactless experience for guests entering the theatre, and established rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols. Based on CDC and New York state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include contact tracing survey, vaccination or negative test verification, limitations on belongings in the theatre, proper mask usage, assigned entry times, contactless temperature check, social distancing, and more. Specific health & safety protocols are subject to change but will be clearly communicated to ticket holders in advance of their performance. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue protocols will not be admitted. More details on their Ticket Holder Terms & Conditions page.

Due to COVID restrictions, the first few rows of seats at some of Jujamcyn's venues are not currently for sale. All other seating is currently not socially distant. Should guidance from the city, state or CDC change, they will adjust how tickets are being sold.

Refunds: Jujamcyn Theaters is now offering refunds for tickets purchased for all performances through summer 2021. If you're unsure about whether your tickets are eligible for a refund, please contact us at customerservice@jujamcyn.com.

Shows Per Week: 6 beginning November. For a full calendar click HERE.

COVID Policy: The Sondheim Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative-test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies will not be admitted.

Refunds: Buy tickets now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either refund or exchange your tickets for any other date until two hours before the performance.

Shows Per Week: 7

COVID Policy: All CDC and local guidelines will be strictly enforced for everyone's health and safety. Protocols at the time of the performance may include contact tracing survey, vaccination or negative test verification, limitations on belongings in the theatre, proper mask usage, assigned entry times, contactless temperature check, social distancing, and more. Specific health & safety protocols are subject to change but will be clearly communicated to ticket holders in advance of their performance. Jujamcyn Theaters is deeply committed to the health and safety of their audiences, performers, and staff. Among many enhancements, they have now upgraded all of their auditorium ventilation systems with MERV 13 filters, created a contactless experience for guests entering the theatre, and established rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols. Based on CDC and New York state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include contact tracing survey, vaccination or negative test verification, limitations on belongings in the theatre, proper mask usage, assigned entry times, contactless temperature check, social distancing, and more.

Specific health & safety protocols are subject to change but will be clearly communicated to ticket holders in advance of their performance. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue protocols will not be admitted. More details on our Ticket Holder Terms & Conditions page.

Due to COVID restrictions, the first few rows of seats at some of Jujamycn venues are not currently for sale. All other seating is currently not socially distant. Should guidance from the city, state or CDC change, we will adjust how tickets are being sold.

You can find the most up-to-date information here.

Refunds: Jujamcyn Theaters is now offering refunds for tickets purchased for all performances through summer 2021. If you're unsure about whether your tickets are eligible for a refund, please contact us at customerservice@jujamcyn.com.

Shows Per Week: 7 beginning in November. See calendar HERE.

COVID Policy: This theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies will not be admitted.

Refunds: Buy tickets now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either refund or exchange your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance. You may exchange an order up to three times and refund once per show per month.

Shows Per Week: 6-7, see calendar HERE.

COVID Policy: SIX and the Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

Refunds: As a result of COVID-19, Nederlander is implementing an exchange and refund policy for guests of all of its venues in NYC. This policy will provide flexibility in the event a guest may be unable to attend a show due to illness, travel restrictions, or any other circumstances. Our guests may feel confident purchasing tickets in advance knowing this exchange or refund policy is in effect if they cannot attend the date and time originally purchased.

When you request an exchange or a refund, the request will be approved with no questions asked and no additional service fees assessed provided the request meets the terms and conditions outlined herein.

COVID Policy: Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine in order to attend SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date you are attending must be:

at least 14 days after your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or

at least 14 days after your single dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

The only exception to the above will be for children under the age of 16, who must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and also must provide proof of at least one of the following:

negative antigen COVID-19 test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time, or

negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

Proof of vaccination (or negative test for children under the age of 16) must come directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination (or test for children under the age of 16). Guests can display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy. New York State residents or anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State may present proof through the use of the Excelsior Pass (for more details, visit: https://epass.ny.gov). At the direction of New York State, SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY and the St. James Theatre will only be accepting proof of FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson).

In addition to proof of vaccination, all guests 18 years or older must also present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport. Guests younger than 18 may use a government-issued photo ID or school photo ID.

All seating for Springsteen on Broadway is not socially distant.

Refunds: There are no refunds or exchanges for tickets to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY. Guests may transfer their electronic tickets free of charge prior to the start of their performance if they purchased their tickets through SeatGeek.com and are unable to attend on the day of the show.

COVID Policy: The Shubert Organization is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies will not be admitted.

Refunds: Buy tickets now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

Shows Per Week: 8

Refunds: As a result of COVID-19, the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre is implementing an exchange and refund policy for our guests who may be unable to attend a show due to illness, travel restrictions, or any other circumstances. Tickets purchased from authorized sales channels (BroadwayDirect.com, Ticketmaster.com, or the Lunt-Fontanne box office, when it reopens) will be eligible for exchanges and refunds up to 2 hours before the curtain date and time. For more information about refunds and exchanges, click here.

Shows Per Week: 7

COVID Policy: Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative-test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies will not be admitted.

Refunds: Buy tickets now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either refund or exchange your tickets for any other date until two hours before the performance.

Shows Per Week: 7-7, 8 beginning in October. See calendar HERE.

COVID Policy: WICKED and The Gershwin Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

Refunds: As a result of COVID-19, Nederlander is implementing an exchange and refund policy for guests of all of its venues in NYC. This policy will provide flexibility in the event a guest may be unable to attend a show due to illness, travel restrictions, or any other circumstances. Our guests may feel confident purchasing tickets in advance knowing this exchange or refund policy is in effect if they cannot attend the date and time originally purchased.

When you request an exchange or a refund, the request will be approved with no questions asked and no additional service fees assessed provided the request meets the terms and conditions outlined herein.