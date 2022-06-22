Westbeth Presents Free Summer MuSic Series SUMMER SOUNDWAVES

Westbeth announced today their new free summer music series, Summer Soundwaves. The series will take place within Westbeth's famous interior courtyard, a space that acoustically compliments any performer's vocals and music.

Sponsored by the Westbeth Artists' Residents Council, the performance series is meant to shine a spotlight on the musicians that live at Westbeth Artists Housing. The concert series starts runs through August 5th. The concerts are free to the public, and run from 6-8pm.

"We are thrilled to debut our summer concert programming, with a wide variety of talented Westbeth musicians, we look forward to welcoming the public to experience all that Westbeth and its inhabitants have to offer," said George Cominskie, Executive Director of Westbeth. "The performers in this series illustrate the brilliant creatives and innovators that help make the Westbeth community so exceptionally unique."

The concert features a line-up of five performers of different genres, with a surprise performer to be announced for the final show on August 5. Attendees can expect to hear Peter Bernstein, a master jazz guitarist, Eve Zanni, an original jazz vocalist, Teri Roiger, a jazz vocalist and pianist, and John Menegon, a bassist from Montreal.

Concert Dates: July 8, July 15, July 22, August 5

Founded in 1970, Westbeth Artists Housing is a nonprofit housing and commercial complex dedicated to providing affordable living and working space for artists and arts organizations in New York City. The Richard Meier-designed complex located on West and Bethune Streets in the heart of the West Village has provided 383 units of affordable housing and studio space since it opened 51 years ago. Over the course of its history, Westbeth has been home to a number of influential artists, musicians and performers, and played an important role in supporting and sustaining the creative community in New York and beyond.