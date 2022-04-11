Westbeth Announces Martha Graham's Graham 2 To Headline Annual Dance Festival Westfest This Spring

Westbeth announced today that Graham 2 of Martha Graham Dance Company will join 15 dance groups in performing in Westbeth's annual WestFest Dance Festival on the weekend of April 30th.

Taking place in the halls and courtyards of the landmarked Richard Meier-designed affordable housing complex, WestFest is an immersive, curated dance festival that presents and spotlights established and emerging movement artists and dance groups based in New York City.

Visitors can sign up for a free one-hour tour guided by Westbeth artists, who guide visitors through the building, interspersed with original dance performances that enliven the housing complex's famed winding corridors and courtyards. Set to take place across two days, Saturday, April 30th and Sunday, May 1st, from 1:30 - 3:00 PM, tickets are free, but must be reserved online in advance.

Martha Graham Dance Company's Graham 2 will make their return to Westfest for the third time, with new original choreography by Virginie Mécène. Graham 2 is a pre-professional dance company drawn from the most advanced students of the Martha Graham School. The show is particularly important to the world-renowned dance company given its location - the studio has called Westbeth home for the last 10 years.

The two-day program will also feature a wide variety of dance troupes, including ZCO/DANCEPROJECT, whose mission is to spotlight the inclusion and incorporation of those with disabilities in dance.

"We look forward to welcoming 16 talented dance troupes into our halls, who will beautifully highlight and encapsulate the spirit of Westbeth through their dancing and performing," said George Cominskie, Executive Director of Westbeth. "Westbeth has long been a home for the arts and the annual festival offers a unique opportunity to celebrate some of the City's most exciting dance groups set against the backdrop of an iconic New York City arts institution."

Programming for Saturday, April 30th will feature performances by:

Graham 2

Glenn Potter-Takata

The Bang Group

Carol Nolte/Dance Collective

Company of Collaborative Artists

Marla Phelan

Braingames in partnership with the 14th Street Y Senior Performance Company

Capoeira Luanda lead by Mestre Jelon Vieira

Programming for Sunday, May 1st will feature performances by:

Matthew Westerby Company

ZCO/DANCEPROJECT

Sofia Engelman + Em Papineau

The Echoes of Africa Dance Collective

BOiNK! Dance & Film

The DynamitExperience

Rachel Lieblein-Jurbala

The Jamal Jackson Dance Company

Tickets: FREE

Registration Link: www.westfestdance.com/tickets

Time: Tours run from 1:30PM - 3PM

Running Time: 1 hour per tour

COVID Policy: Audience Members are required to wear masks indoors

Location: Entrance at 155 Bank St, New York, NY 10014