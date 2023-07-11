West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Cabaret will open on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre in 2024.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Something's bound to begin! BroadwayWorld has just learned that the West End revival of Cabaret will open on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre in Spring 2024.

Opening dates and casting have not yet been announced. 

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

The original cast featured Eddie Redmayne as Emcee and Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles. It currently stars Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander ParkRead what the critics had to say about the London revival.

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
More photos of the original and current London cast.


Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Cabaret was last seen on Broadway when it returned to Studio 54 in 2014/15 starring Alan Cumming and Michelle Williams (later replaced by Emma Stone and Sienna Miller). The same production previously played the venue from 1998 to 2004. It originally premiered on Broadway in 1966.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner






