Wendi Bergamini and The Broadway Gram Takeover Our Instagram Today!

Here's a chance to have a Broadway performer right in your living room! Welcome a bit of Broadway to the virtual stage, where we put you front row, center. You're guaranteed the best seat in the house! Broadway for anyone. Anytime. Anywhere.

Shows represented on the platform include cast members of Frozen, South Pacific, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots, Hamilton, The King and I, War Paint, Cinderella, Sunday in the Park With George, RENT, Heathers, The Lion King, The Mystery of Edwin Droos, Anything Goes, Chicago, The Little Mermaid, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Once On This Island, Motown, and more!

Performers and musicians available for 'Grams' include Robert Creighton, Charissa Hogeland, Tamar Greene, Stephanie Jae Park, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Noah J. Ricketts, Tyler Hardwick, Wendi Bergamini, Suzy Perelman, Micah Young, Lynette Wardle, and Chad Smith.

Including both Broadway singers and musicians from our Broadway orchestras, The Broadway Gram has developed a platform for virtual performance unlike any other, and a unique nod to the past combining the "singing telegram" with the contemporary "Zoom meeting."

Looking to brighten someone's day, or surprise your entire office? Our virtual live singing & musical telegrams are sure to delight. The Broadway Gram has performed for birthday parties, kids parties, major corporations, in memoriams, surprise pick-me-ups, work team Zooms, and Broadway 'just for fun' parties. Our mission: to bring joy and light to other people.

The Broadway Gram has been featured on Good Morning America and performed for companies such as PWC, Google, BroadwayCon, Morgan Stanley, and wNYC.