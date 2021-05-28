Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Colleen Ballinger, Kevin Chamberlin, Ben Platt & More!
Check out this week's top ten TikToks!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Colleen Ballinger
@colleen
this is one of the nerdiest things i've ever done. anyway.... ? THROUuUUuUuUuUuUGH the bush!? ##fyp ##backyardigans♬ original sound - kennn ?
Ben Platt
@benplattypus
serving my pop fantasy singing ##imagine on the voice ?✨ the whole thing is on their insta and yt! I can't wait to sing for real live ppl again♬ original sound - Ben Platt
Kevin Chamberlin
@chamberlin_kevin
? + ? = ❤️ (when the machine is working) ##stan @benplattypus♬ Imagine - Ben Platt
Marisha Wallace
@marishawallace
Hairspray rehearsals started today! ? ##learnontiktok ##hairspray ##theatre ##westend ##broadway ##singer ##sing ##musicals ##idahobit♬ original sound - Marisha Wallace
@beccajandrews
##hungry ##broadway ##actor ##comedytiktok ##jokes ##fypシ ##foryoupage ##musicaltheatre♬ original sound - Becca Andrews
@miagerachis
remember Ursula? This is her now @caidybird ##theatrekid ##broadway ##PonderWithZion ##MAKEYOURMOVE ##littlemermaid ##fyp♬ original sound - Mia Gerachis
Emilie Louise Israel
@emi_isreal
Pray for me!! ##fyp ##hamilton ##viral ##maxplumpjump ##hamiltonmusical ##foryou ##singing ##singingchallenge♬ original sound - EmilieIsrael
@thesamcjones
Reply to @rhino___qween justice for Andrew Rannells ##fyp ##musicaltheatre ##comedy ##impressions ##oklahoma♬ original sound - Sam C. Jones
@cailenreneefu
my friend just sang me this...am I late or are we all just figuring this out ##oliviarodrigo ##driverslicense ##fyp ##lastfiveyears ##TeamUSATryout♬ original sound - Cailen Fu
@kellanandkevin
Another day of "working" from home ##popular ##musical ##wicked♬ original sound - Kellan and Kevin