Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Colleen Ballinger, Kevin Chamberlin, Ben Platt & More!

Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Colleen Ballinger

Ben Platt

@benplattypus serving my pop fantasy singing ##imagine on the voice ?✨ the whole thing is on their insta and yt! I can't wait to sing for real live ppl again ♬ original sound - Ben Platt

Kevin Chamberlin

Marisha Wallace

@beccajandrews

@miagerachis

Emilie Louise Israel

@thesamcjones

@cailenreneefu

@kellanandkevin