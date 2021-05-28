Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Colleen Ballinger, Kevin Chamberlin, Ben Platt & More!

Check out this week's top ten TikToks!

May. 28, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Colleen Ballinger

@colleen

this is one of the nerdiest things i've ever done. anyway.... ? THROUuUUuUuUuUuUGH the bush!? ##fyp ##backyardigans

♬ original sound - kennn ?

Ben Platt

@benplattypus

serving my pop fantasy singing ##imagine on the voice ?✨ the whole thing is on their insta and yt! I can't wait to sing for real live ppl again

♬ original sound - Ben Platt

Kevin Chamberlin

@chamberlin_kevin

? + ? = ❤️ (when the machine is working) ##stan @benplattypus

♬ Imagine - Ben Platt

Marisha Wallace

@beccajandrews

@miagerachis

Emilie Louise Israel

@thesamcjones

@cailenreneefu

@cailenreneefu

my friend just sang me this...am I late or are we all just figuring this out ##oliviarodrigo ##driverslicense ##fyp ##lastfiveyears ##TeamUSATryout

♬ original sound - Cailen Fu

@kellanandkevin


From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz