Wednesday Rep Premieres CARCASS By Eddie Vernovsky

Wednesday Repertory Company, a NYC-based company whose focus is on original stage acting, writing, and directing exposing their audience to unique works that explore the human condition, is thrilled to present a new work that has been workshopped by the company for more than a year. Carcass will premiere at Shetler Studios, 244 W 54 St, NYC, opening Thursday, May 9 and running Friday, May 10 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm; Sunday May 12 at 5:00 pm; Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday May 15, 16, and 17 at 7:00 pm; Saturday May 18 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm; and Sunday May 19 at 5:00 pm.

Carcass is a coming-of-age tale involving boys, blood, and a buffalo making its world premiere of a full length play by Eddie Vernovsky, an émigré from Minsk, Belarus, who after studying finance and pre-med, followed his heart and is now a working actor ... and with this opening ... playwright.

WedRepCo, led by Artistic Director Bruce Ornstein, has - for nearly a decade - presented powerful series of short plays. Carcass represents the second full length play produced and developed by WedRepCo, and a worthy successor to Abby Rosebrock's Different Animals which premiered at the Cherry Lane. WedRepCo was founded by and is led by Bruce Ornstein, a long time stage, screen, and television performer, as well as award-winning writer and director. He is also the founder of the Bruce Ornstein Acting Workshop - now in its 20th year - lit by the brilliance of over 1000 students.

Tickets for "Carcass" are $20.00 Tickets can be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets at www.carcass.bpt.me by calling 212-726-2324.





