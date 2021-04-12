Wayne Brady to Host and Perform at Virtual Edition of MPTF's Iconic 'Night Before' Event

Today, MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) announced that its 19th annual "Night Before" party, which will take place virtually on Saturday, April 24, will be hosted by multi-hyphenate stage and screen star Wayne Brady, who will also showcase his musical talents with his new single "Move Your Body" as one of the evening's performers. Funds raised during the iconic evening will be used to support those in the industry who benefit from MPTF's charitable programs and services, especially during this unprecedented time. Additional performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Wayne Brady hosting this year's very special 'Night Before' celebration. Wayne's unique set of talents will surely set the stage for an evening our guests won't soon forget as we celebrate the film community along with our 100th anniversary of service on the eve of the Oscars®," said Bob Beitcher, MPTF's President & CEO.

Multiple Emmy award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, singer, dancer, songwriter, and television personality. A true multi-hyphenate, Brady's career path and personal life journey, has helped him see the world in a very unique way. His aspirations have always gone beyond solely starring in various entertainment projects, and under his "A Wayne and Mandie Creative" banner, he's set out to create new content across different platforms that showcase innovation and inclusivity in fun and powerful ways.

A five-time Emmy winner, Wayne is also a creative force behind the scenes, wearing the multiple hats of host and executive producer for CBS' Let's Make A Deal, BYU TV's Comedy IQ and most recently with FOX's Game of Talents.

Long an accomplished singer and performer, Brady's musical acumen has always been a personal passion and he used that as fuel to help win the second season of The Masked Singer. Off his victory, Brady dropped a brand-new original single, entitled "Flirtin' w/ Forever," which quickly climbed the streaming charts, as well as an accompanying music video. This follows the success of his debut album which was headlined by a version of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" which earned him a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance category.

Brady has also triumphed on-stage with his Broadway debut starring as legal showman 'Billy Flynn' in the long-running hit musical, "Chicago." Soon after Brady starred as the ground-breaking character 'Lola' in "Kinky Boots," Broadway's Tony Award- winning Best Musical. He would later assume his biggest theatrical role to date headlining as 'Aaron Burr' in the Chicago production of "Hamilton."

MPTF will also be celebrating the very special honor of receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at this year's Oscars. This marks the first time an organization will be recognized with this award, after the Board of Governors voted to amend the rules in light of MPTF's humanitarian efforts in the industry. Jean Hersholt, for whom the award is named, served as president of MPTF for 18 years, from 1938 until his death in 1956. Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, MPTF has been a safety net for entertainment industry members, both working and retired, for the past century by providing social, financial, residential, and health services. As an established lifeline within the entertainment community, MPTF serves as a model for an industry taking care of its own with decades of support from its donors, volunteers, and ambassadors.

Since the pandemic began, MPTF has tripled the number of community members it serves, assisting with financial relief, help with managing basic living expenses and health insurance, and issues around social isolation and loneliness, stress, and anxiety, and has made over 15,000 social work and care calls.

The virtual "Night Before" will be designed and produced by Kerry Brown and his Rolling Live Studios, and MPTF will partner with acclaimed chef Antonia Lofaso for a specially curated VIP pre-event mixer hosted by Billy Harris.

The "Night Before," held annually the night before the Academy Awards® has become one of the most coveted invitations in town since its inception in 2003.