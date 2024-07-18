Wayne Brady Joins Cast of David Mamet-Written Feature THE PRINCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Deadline, actor and Broadway performer Wayne Brady is among the latest to join Nicolas Cage, J.K. Simmons, Giancarlo Esposito, and Andy Garcia in The Prince, written by David Mamet.

Directed by Cameron Van Hoy, the movie "chronicles an addict’s tumultuous odyssey through the highstakes world of power, pleasure, and pain on a transformative journey toward recovery."

It is set to star Scott Haze as the lead character Parker. Other new cast includes Simon Rex, Inanna Sarkis, George Newbern, Beverly D’Angelo, Paul Cassell, and Courtnee Carter.

The Prince is rumored to be inspired by Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, and his own public struggles with addiction. However, this has been unconfirmed, with a source saying "This project has been in the works for a while and, as it currently stands and is led by Van Hoy, is a fictional account of fictional events and characters.”

Wayne Brady was recently seen on Broadway in the all-new production of The Wiz, leading the cast as the titular character. Other stage credits include Kinky Boots, Hamilton, and Merrily We Roll Along.

A five-time Emmy winner, Brady's TV credits include Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Masked Singer, Dancing With The Stars, Black Lightning, The Good Fight, and Showtime's American Gigolo.

He can currently be seen in the new Hulu docuseries Wayne Brady: THE FAMILY Remix, which follows his blended family.