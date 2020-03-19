Watch the Ailey Dancers Take to Instagram to Perform From REVELATIONS

The New York Times reported that the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has come together virtually for a recent project, a dance posted to Instagram to bring joy and movement to everyone while remaining safe, healthy, and at home.

Last week the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater ended its tour and sent its dancers home. Dancer Danica Paulos, who creates content on Instagram for the group, asked if the dancers would participate in creating online content.

Dancer Miranda Quinn came up with "The Brady Brunch"-esque idea:

"How they're all in little squares," she said. "That made me think of how we're all being quarantined and are supposed to stay separate, but this was a way for all of us to still be dancing together and creating together even though we're apart."

Check out the video on Instagram below!





