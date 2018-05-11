Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR Pitch Sessions Of Brand New Musicals LIVE!
The first phase of #THEatreACCELERATOR program culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway Producer Deborah Taylor Barrera, BroadwayWorld.com founder and CEO Robert Diamond, Investor and Producer Frank Kavanaugh and Investor Jonathan Ledden.
This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows towards the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!
For more information on the shows in the Spring 2018 class, visit http://www.nycoc.org/accelerator-spring-2018/ or http://www.nycoc.org/incubation/ for information on THEatre ACCELERATOR.
|
NAME
|
PROJECT
|
ROLE
|
Ariel Mitchell
|
Fill the Space
|
Book, Lyrics
|
Edison Hong
|
Fill the Space
|
Music
|
Chris Valenti
|
Narsociety - The Social Media Shaming Musical
|
Book, Music, Lyrics
|
Joel Esher
|
PharmaBro: An American Douchical!
|
Music, Additional Lyrics
|
Lauren Gundrum
|
PharmaBro: An American Douchical!
|
Book, Lyrics
|
Tenley Webb
|
Second Chances
|
Book, Music, Lyrics
|
The Wrong Box
|
Book, Music, Lyrics
|
Amanda Duncan
|
Welcome to Shoofly
|
Music
|
Joanna Burns
|
Welcome to Shoofly
|
Music
|
Jonny Lee Jr.
|
Welcome to Shoofly
|
Book, Music, Lyrics
|
Welcome to Shoofly
|
Book, Music, Lyrics