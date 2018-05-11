Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR Pitch Sessions Of Brand New Musicals LIVE!

The first phase of #THEatreACCELERATOR program culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway Producer Deborah Taylor Barrera, BroadwayWorld.com founder and CEO Robert Diamond, Investor and Producer Frank Kavanaugh and Investor Jonathan Ledden.

This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows towards the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!



For more information on the shows in the Spring 2018 class, visit http://www.nycoc.org/accelerator-spring-2018/ or http://www.nycoc.org/incubation/ for information on THEatre ACCELERATOR.

NAME PROJECT ROLE Ariel Mitchell Fill the Space Book, Lyrics Edison Hong Fill the Space Music Chris Valenti Narsociety - The Social Media Shaming Musical Book, Music, Lyrics Joel Esher PharmaBro: An American Douchical! Music, Additional Lyrics Lauren Gundrum PharmaBro: An American Douchical! Book, Lyrics Tenley Webb Second Chances Book, Music, Lyrics Kit Goldstein Grant The Wrong Box Book, Music, Lyrics Amanda Duncan Welcome to Shoofly Music Joanna Burns Welcome to Shoofly Music Jonny Lee Jr. Welcome to Shoofly Book, Music, Lyrics Justin Anthony Long Welcome to Shoofly Book, Music, Lyrics

