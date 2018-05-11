Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR Pitch Sessions Of Brand New Musicals LIVE!

May. 11, 2018  

The first phase of #THEatreACCELERATOR program culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway Producer Deborah Taylor Barrera, BroadwayWorld.com founder and CEO Robert Diamond, Investor and Producer Frank Kavanaugh and Investor Jonathan Ledden.

This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows towards the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!


For more information on the shows in the Spring 2018 class, visit http://www.nycoc.org/accelerator-spring-2018/ or http://www.nycoc.org/incubation/ for information on THEatre ACCELERATOR.
Check out the participants below!

NAME

PROJECT

ROLE

Ariel Mitchell

Fill the Space

Book, Lyrics

Edison Hong

Fill the Space

Music

Chris Valenti

Narsociety - The Social Media Shaming Musical

Book, Music, Lyrics

Joel Esher

PharmaBro: An American Douchical!

Music, Additional Lyrics

Lauren Gundrum

PharmaBro: An American Douchical!

Book, Lyrics

Tenley Webb

Second Chances

Book, Music, Lyrics

Kit Goldstein Grant

The Wrong Box

Book, Music, Lyrics

Amanda Duncan

Welcome to Shoofly

Music

Joanna Burns

Welcome to Shoofly

Music

Jonny Lee Jr.

Welcome to Shoofly

Book, Music, Lyrics

Justin Anthony Long

Welcome to Shoofly

Book, Music, Lyrics




