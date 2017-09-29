Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR Pitch Sessions Live; Vote For Your Favorite!

The first phase of the Apples and Oranges Arts THEatre ACCELERATOR culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including BroadwayWorld.com's Robert Diamond, Broadway Producer Deborah Taylor Barerra, Investor and Producer Frank Kavanaugh, and Senior Executive and Private Investor Jonathan Ledden.

This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows towards the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!

For more information on the shows included, visit http://www.nycoc.org/accelerator-fall-2017/ and on the program itself visit http://www.nycoc.org/incubation/

Vote for your favorite below!

