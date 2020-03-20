Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shepard!
See the video below!
@daxshepard Got back from travelling on Monday. To be cautious, I asked him to stay at a friend's empty apartment for a bit to make sure he had no symptoms. Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade. #staysane #stayhome #wereinthistogether #wavingthroughawindow
She shared that due to the fact that Dax had been travelling, she asked him to self-isolate in a friend's apartment to make sure he had no symptoms.
Kristen Bell had her breakout starring film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Other notable film roles include: Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), The Boss (2016), Bad Moms (2016), and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017). Bell is the voice of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen films.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
