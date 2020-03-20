Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates

Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shepard!

See the video below!

She shared that due to the fact that Dax had been travelling, she asked him to self-isolate in a friend's apartment to make sure he had no symptoms.

Kristen Bell had her breakout starring film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Other notable film roles include: Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), The Boss (2016), Bad Moms (2016), and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017). Bell is the voice of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen films.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You